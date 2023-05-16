Decision of the minister of the STF overturns stoppage around the payment of professionals in the category

With an investment of R$ 7.3 billion sanctioned in the 6thth fair (May 12, 2023) at President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the national nursing floor was reestablished by a preliminary decision by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Roberto Barroso. The demonstration took place this Monday (May 15, 2023). Here’s the full text (233 KB).

The minister’s understanding overturns the stoppage around the payment of professionals in the category that had been suspended since the 2nd half of 2022, after an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) by the private sector, which justified entering the Court by arguing the risk of mass dismissal, in case the payment of BRL 4,750.00, approved by Congress and sanctioned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), came into effect in practice.

The categories of nursing technician, nursing assistant and midwife also benefit with Barroso’s injunction, which will go to the virtual plenary in a session that begins on May 19, so that the other 9 ministers can take a stand on agreeing or not with the magistrate’s decision. Currently, the STF has 10 seats occupied, out of 11 in total.

“The values ​​of the floors must be paid by States, municipalities and municipalities only within the limits of the resources passed on by the Union. In the case of professionals in the private sector, the minister foresaw the possibility of collective bargaining”says a text released on the Supreme Court’s website after the minister’s decision.

The dates for payments by federated entities and private initiative come into force in different periods. “For the public sector, the initiation of payments must observe the Ordinance 597 of the Ministry of Health. In the private sector, the amounts must be paid for the days worked from July 1, 2023″.

ADI 7222 was proposed by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde). How did the Power360private institutions were hoping that the minister would not change his injunction, which, if consolidated, would protect the private initiative from the obligation to pay.

In the decision, Barroso noted, however, that the amount of BRL 7.3 billion reserved by the Union does not reach the financial impact of the implementation that, “in the 1st year, it would be R$ 10.5 billion for the municipalities alone”states in its decision.

“According to the minister, the federal law cannot impose a salary floor on States and municipalities without fully contributing the necessary resources to cover the remuneration difference, under penalty of compromising their financial autonomy, violating the federative principle, which is an ironclad clause of the Constitution. ”says the text.

“Thus, in relation to the states, the Federal District and municipalities, as well as private entities that serve at least 60% of their patients through the Unified Health System (SUS), the rapporteur established that the mandatory floor only exists within the limit of the resources received from the Union, not preventing entities that have this possibility from paying for the implementation”.

The private sector is protected by the decision, in which Barroso points out that “federal funding does not mitigate the impact suffered by the private sector”adds the text of the STF.

“The risks of the harmful effects mentioned in the precautionary measure remain: the probability of mass layoffs of nursing professionals, notably in the private sector, and the damage to the maintenance of the supply of beds and other hospital services”.