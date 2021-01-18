Threats of violent protests in the country did not materialize. This Sunday, small groups of right-wing protesters mobilized in some states, without registering any incidents. The authorities still remain on alert for the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Fears of possible violent demonstrations in the United States did not materialize. This Sunday, Washington DC and the Capitols of the 50 states woke up heavily guarded by security forces. The call of some extremist groups to mobilizations throughout the country put the authorities on alert, but the strong police presence seemed to dissuade the protesters.

Finally, only a few small outbreaks of protests were registered in at least five states, with various slogans, some in support of outgoing President Donald Trump and his unfounded allegations of electoral fraud, as well as expressions of support for the possession of weapons or allegations of alleged government overreach.

The security deployment responded to the warnings issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which in the previous days warned about possible “armed protests” throughout the nation between this Saturday and Wednesday, January 20, the day of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

For this reason, beyond spending the weekend in relative calm, the tension prevails as the inauguration of the new president approaches, an atypical act, which will be carried out without an audience and designed for a television audience, due to security fears and precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Small pockets of protest without a clear slogan

For the authorities, the reinforcement of security measures could have acted as a deterrent for the far-right groups that had called for mobilizations over the weekend. Even these activists began to circulate warning messages to avoid what they described as “traps” by the authorities. According to them, demonstrating would have the possibility of being blamed for eventual violent acts. The more than 100 arrests after the assault on the Capitol on January 6 and the obstacles to the organization through messaging applications could also have influenced the low turnout.

At the Michigan Capitol, approximately 20 people mobilized, some of them carrying weapons. The group was clearly outnumbered by agents and members of the media.

“I don’t trust the election results,” said Martin Szelag, a 67-year-old semi-retired window salesman from Dearborn Heights. He carried a sign that read, “We will support Joe Biden as our president if he can convince us that he won legally. Show the evidence! Then the healing can begin. “

Protester Martin Szelag displays a sign outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday, Jan.17, 2021. © Paul Sancya / AP

In Ohio, about two dozen people, some of whom carried long guns, protested until it began to snow. One of the protesters, Kathy Sherman, wore a visor with the last name “Trump” on it and, although she expressed her support for the outgoing president, she rejected the violent events that occurred in Washington. “I am here to support the right to express a political opinion without fear of censorship, harassment or the threat of losing my job or being physically assaulted,” he said.

In Columbus, Ohio, protesters from the anti-government “boogaloo” movement met supporters of Donald Trump and exchanged some insults, but without major incidents.

At the Oregon state building, a handful of men in military-style suits, balaclavas and helmets marched carrying semi-automatic weapons. Some carried flags and posters in the colors of the United States and proclaimed slogans such as “Disarm the government.”

In Texas, a dozen protesters approached the Capitol gates. Ben Hawk, the leader of the protest, was carrying a rifle, condemning the violence in Washington and clarifying that he did not support Trump. “All we came to do today was argue, meet, network and hang out. And it just flew and twisted completely out of proportion,” Hawk stressed.

For its part, in Nevada, one of the points that gathered the highest concentration of Trump supporters in the weekends of recent months, silence reigned. Only one protester approached with a sign that read: “Trump lost. Be adults. Go home.”

Once the tensions of the weekend have been overcome, the next focus of attention is on Richmond (Virginia), where a massive demonstration in favor of the right to bear arms is scheduled for Monday. That march brought together some 20,000 people last year.

Three more detainees in Washington

In Washington, DC, authorities arrested three other people over the weekend, arrests adding to that of a gunman recorded on Friday.

The detainees were a woman accused of posing as a policeman and two armed men who tried to approach the fenced areas in the center of the city. One of them claimed that he had gotten lost and was not trying to access a restricted area.

National Guard troops receive weapons at the United States Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington on January 17, 2021. © Erin Scott / Reuters

So far, the authorities have not reported that any of the three detainees had clear intentions to provoke acts of violence in the capital or were radical followers of Donald Trump.

The political heart of the United States has been armored for several days, with fences and barbed wire around a wide perimeter of the city center, which includes the Capitol and the White House. So far, at least 10,000 members of the National Guard have been deployed to the territory, a figure that would reach 25,000 on Wednesday, when the inauguration of Joe Biden as president is expected.

The president-elect’s communication director, Kate Bedingfield, remarked in an interview with ABC News that it is important for Biden to swear his office in front of the Capitol, as is tradition, to convey “the resilience of American democracy,” although she admitted that “we are at a volatile time and we are preparing for any scenario that may occur after noon on January 20. “

With AP and EFE