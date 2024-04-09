Proposal was presented to the Ministry of Finance; rural, personal and guarantee insurance may be affected

The insurance market presented a proposal to the Ministry of Finance to maintain 3 types of funds with a zero rate as per the tax reform regulations. They are the insurance rural, of people and of guarantees.

The companies' perception is that these categories have a greater social impact and need to have a lower cost for both companies and the population.

“We have been pleading since the time of the constitutional reform that they [os 3 produtos] have zero tax rate”told the Power360 Alexandre Lealtechnical director of Studies and Regulatory Relations at CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization Companies).

The financial sector (including insurance companies) has a different regulatory regime. They can change the tax calculation basis created by the tax authority and also its rate, as long as it is in force for the entire country.

According to Alexandre, the differentiated regime justifies the possibility of a zero rate for the 3 products. Rural insurance already has a zero rate for the incidence of PIS/Cofins – which will cease to exist with the implementation of the reform (find out more at the end of the report).

Understand what each of the insurance policies that seek a zero tax rate are:

personal insurance – are those that promote compensation in the event of damage and risks to the life, health and integrity of the insured. They include funds for death, serious accidents and disability;

rural insurance – aim to protect agricultural and farming activities against financial losses resulting from adverse events, such as droughts, floods, hail, pests and diseases;

guarantee insurance – form of financial protection used in commercial transactions, where one party (insured) seeks to protect itself against possible defaults or failures to comply on the part of the other party (borrower).

“This is our propost. Let’s see what the government will accept”declared Alexandre about the idea of ​​the zero rate.

In technical terms, a zero rate is different from a tax exemption:

zero rate – the tax exists on the product, but has a zero rate;

tax exemption – the tax was never levied on the product.

Generally, both practices are applied in certain situations for the same reasons: boosting the economy of an area or making essential products cheaper.

The regulation of tax reform will be carried out mostly through complementary bills. It is one of the hottest topics in the Three Powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) in 2024. Lobbies from various markets are already working together to approve what is most comfortable for them.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid that the regulatory proposals will be sent to Congress by April 15th.

CALCULATION BASIS

Insurance company representatives hope that the incidence of taxes created by the tax reform will not change much in relation to the current model.

When a person takes out insurance, the company places part of the money in a “savings” – where this amount can only be withdrawn in case of payment to the contractor. The rest remains as revenue for the company. This is the basis used for the incidence of taxes.

The proposal is that the calculation will continue in a similar manner after the reform. However, there is one point that can add a change to this account: tax credits.

The text approved by the National Congress determines that every tax produced in a chain gives the right to tax credit (a type of cashback) as a way to eliminate excess money accumulated due to charges.

In the case of insurance companies, the calculation of this value is unpredictable, as the company only needs to return the money deposited by customers when the insurance is activated – in the event of theft, death, accident depending on the type contracted.

The credit must be returned even if there is no one of these specific occurrences. Alexandre Leal states that the idea presented to the economic team is to use the historical series of what was actually paid to policyholders as a basis for this calculation.

Esteves Colnagodirector of Legislative Affairs at CNseg, says that this model is based on the one in force in Australia.

“We are discussing both with the technical area of ​​the Treasury and with the Chamber to see how it goes”he told the Power360.

UNDERSTAND TAX REFORM

In summary, the consumption tax reform creates a VAT (Value Added Tax) to unify a series of rates. In practice, it simplifies the billing system in Brazil.

The change should come into force by 2033. It was instituted through a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), approved by the National Congress in December 2023.

Brazil has 5 taxes on consumption that will be unified by VAT:

IPI (Taxes over industrialized products);

PIS (Social integration program);

Cofins (Contribution to Social Security Financing);

ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services);

ISS (Tax over services).

Dual VAT will consist of:

CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) – the merger of IPI, PIS and Cofins. Managed by the Union (federal government);

IBS (Goods and Services Tax) – unifies ICMS and ISS. It will be managed shared between states and municipalities.

O Power360 prepared a report that explains in detail the tax reform and the changes it will bring to citizens' daily lives. Read here.

THE INSURANCE MARKET

The sector generates hundreds of billions of reais annually. Changes in the way it is taxed imply a relevant financial impact.

Insurance companies collected R$660.5 billion in 2023, growth of 10.0% in 12 months. The largest share (41%) of this value is from complementary health insurance.

A CNseg released sector data over the years in a presentation to journalists on Friday (April 5, 2024). Here's the complete of the slides (PDF – 1 MB).

The market reaches millions of citizens. Changes in taxes also affect the amount paid for them. Depending on what is decided, the excess may be passed on to the consumer.

Here is the data for 2022, the most recent:

dental plan beneficiaries – 30.9 million;

of medical assistance – 50.4 million;

capitalization bonds issued – 11.8 billion;

pension plans – 13.8 million;

insured vehicles – 19.9 million;

insured residences – 11.0 million;

hectares with rural insurance – 7.3 million.

Insurers want to pay up to R$731.5 billion in compensation until 2030 – a value that corresponds to 6.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in current values.

For revenue, the goal is to reach 10.1% of GDP in the period, that is, R$1.13 trillion, in current figures.

In terms of customers, the confederation's intention is to increase the portion of the population served by the insurance market by 20%.

The entity made some projections for insurers in 2024.

Read below the expectations for fundraising:

automobiles – growth of 13.3%;

personal insurance – growth of 9.3%;

credit and guarantee – growth of 22.3%;

transport – growth of 8.1%;

rural – growth of 10.0%.

*Journalist Gabriel Benevides went to Rio at the invitation of CNseg.