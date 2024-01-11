A large crowd of presidents, ministers, representatives of international organizations, officials of Islamic organizations, ambassadors, and representatives of government bodies, centers, and international organizations participated in the meeting organized under the auspices of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Chebkh Ghazouani and with the support of the UAE over the course of three days.

The participants in the forum concluded with a number of proposals and recommendations:

Introducing positive and successful educational experiences in ancient educational institutions across the African continent as incubators of knowledge and incubators of peace.

Encouraging the establishment of private and governmental endowments to support students and scholars, and to provide financial resources that contribute to the sustainability of ancient educational institutions on the continent.

Calling for strengthening the connection between ancient education and public education in Africa, in terms of adopting its curriculum, considering its outputs, developing and improving it, as it is an important scientific source.

Working to provide job opportunities for graduates of ancient education, to strengthen ties with it, confirm confidence in it, and ensure its sustainability, while developing and qualifying its graduates to suit the labor market, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

Recommending the development of the outcomes of ancient education by offering research scholarships in major universities, to develop students’ skills, raise their awareness, and invest in their knowledge in an investment that is appropriate for their era.

Working on projects for visual, audio, and written documentation of ancient education institutions, so that as a whole, a bibliography of ancient education is obtained, including: curricula and courses, the daily teaching program, the biographies of professors and teachers in the past and present, and the urban construction aspect.

Recommending strengthening partnerships and agreements with international educational institutions and donor organizations to access resources, expertise and support for long-standing educational initiatives on the continent.

Recommending the establishment of a digital platform to provide educational resources and provide consulting services to ancient education institutions.

Establishing an award to select the best ancient educational schools on the continent, and setting standards that contribute to improving and modernizing its administrative and financial system.

Expanding cooperation and exchange of experiences between ancient educational institutions and encouraging the exchange of students between them, which would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and build bridges of acquaintance.

Coordinating with prestigious universities on the continent to hold a series of academic seminars and workshops to deepen scientific research into the concepts of peace and coexistence between the various components of society, and to derive some of its methods from ancient education.

Working to develop and modernize ancient education curricula and provide them with the correct knowledge, concepts and narratives in a way that suits the peculiarities of emerging generations, and invest in information applications to facilitate understanding and accelerate the pace of education.

Benefiting from studies carried out by international and regional organizations specialized in the fields of education and culture for ancient education.

Strengthening partnerships and cooperation, and coordinating efforts between bodies and organizations working in the field of education and peacemaking on the continent.

Empowering teachers of ancient education with the necessary knowledge and skills by establishing training centers that take into account the peculiarities of ancient education within a framework of modern technologies in the fields of knowledge and education.

Strengthening and activating the role of youth and women in building local peace, developing ancient education, contributing to policy-making and building partnerships to enhance the stability of societies and maintain peace in them.

The annual international forum of the African Peace Conference is considered one of the fruits of constructive cooperation between the UAE and Mauritania in the field of working to consolidate a culture of tolerance and moderation and confronting discourses of fanaticism and extremism on the African continent.

The forum has become the most prominent intellectual and cultural event in Africa, bringing together decision-makers, including heads of governments and representatives, heads of fatwa councils and Sharia councils, senior scholars, preachers, and religious affairs leaders, with the most prominent youth and feminist leaders to come up with scientific and intellectual approaches that benefit people and last for the earth.