‘Blessed madness’ by Raúl Gómez.

Before going for a run there are usually a few moments of laziness. An understandable doubt looms on the horizon. Wouldn’t you be better at home, calmly, with the day it’s doing? This dilemma turns into excitement and expectation when it comes to a race with a bib number, official route and public on both sides of the route. Those previous seconds, before the crowd begins to move, when the gunshot that marks the start is heard from afar, they condense so many things that it is almost impossible not to start moving your feet. The hours of training, the injuries, the days when you couldn’t take it anymore and in the end yes, the days you couldn’t take it anymore and in the end, indeed, no. And with that load of sensations that come back from the memory, something similar to emotions arises. This set of experiences —many will not have to do with sport— will accompany the athlete throughout the race. He will review them automatically and in a relatively orderly manner in the central part. And they will return to chaos, crowding together, in the final meters, to re-enter the field of emotion. Emotion to complete the tour. But also for everything that has been felt during the test.

The reporter, runner and communicator Raúl Gómez usually writes the names of people he loves on his number. His wife’s and his two daughters’. Or that of his brother Roberto, who died 18 years ago in a traffic accident. He thinks of all of them when he is about to cross a finish line. All of them he carries with him every step of the way. Holy madness (Plaza & Janés) is his second book and it begins with the adventure of replicating, as far as possible, the journey that Pheidippides made to get to Athens and announce the victory of the Greek army in the Battle of Marathon. Initial story that serves as the introduction of the protagonist: an open, talkative guy —with which it is difficult to speak while running—, energetic and sentimental who, 23 marathons, an Ironman and dozens of popular races later, was about to face a new challenge. : that of paternity. He will add the start of a new project, Superhumans, in which he will get closer to men and women from all over the world who live in extreme circumstances: cold, hot or high altitude. He will think several times why the hell he got into that mess. He will feel the indescribable feeling of coming home after missing his family. And, like so many fathers and women in the world, he will be happy holding his daughter Juliet in his arms to run the last few meters of a marathon. Then, all the spiritual charge that accompanies a race will be concentrated in that tiny body of a newborn, generating a sensation inversely proportional to its size.

