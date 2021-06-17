The goodbye of Sergio Ramos has left a huge hole in Real Madrid and in the hearts of all Madridistas. A player who has given everything for that shirt for 16 years is leaving, the highest-scoring defender in the club’s history, the second player with the most titles in Madrid’s more than 100-year history, the man of the tenth, the captain who lifted the three consecutive Champions League, in short, a legend of Real Madrid leaves and with him an era closes.
When Ramos landed at the Santiago Bernabéu at only 19 years old, many saw him as a player of the future, the worthy successor of Fernando Hierro in the Madrid defense, but surely few were those who imagined that, 16 seasons later, he was going to convert. in what he is today: the best defense in the history of Real Madrid and that are big words.
The Camas defender managed to put the white fans in his pocket with his effort and his dedication game by game, and his love and defense for these colors made him become a legend of the club beyond all the sporting achievements that he has been reaping both individually and collectively until rubbing shoulders with the greatest. With Ramos’ goodbye, a symbol of Madrid and what this club represents leaves, and it is difficult to express it in words. Courage and that winning gene that pushes you to take another step and not lower your arms when it seems that everything is lost is something that is in the DNA of Real Madrid and that Ramos has been able to bring out in decisive moments.
From the first minute, Ramos identified with the values of the club and that is something that the fans always value. Being a good player at Real Madrid and being remembered for it over the years is not easy, but marking an era like Ramos has done and being at the height of the great legends both on and off the pitch. It is only reserved for a select few and Sergio is. Now that the paths of Ramos and Madrid separate, we can only thank him for what he has done for this club because he has made this club a little bigger and it will take many years to see another player who can approach the footprint that the captain has left. His legacy for what he represents is unmatched, it is pure Madridismo. Thanks Sergio!
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply