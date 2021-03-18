With Ramadan approaching, Dubai adopts a package of measures to prevent Corona

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved preventive measures and guidelines related to combating the Covid-19 pandemic during the blessed month of Ramadan, in line with the procedures announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The committee approved the establishment of Tarawih prayers in Dubai’s mosques with the application of preventive measures, the most important of which is the wearing of the muzzle and social distancing between the worshipers, provided that the period of the Isha and Tarawih prayers does not exceed 30 minutes, while the situation will be evaluated regarding the Qiyaam prayer during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, while it will not be allowed By setting up Ramadan tents, donation tents, breakfast and breakfast tables in the emirate, with advice that family visits, gatherings and councils should be avoided, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases.