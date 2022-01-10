Vale informs that it has partially paralyzed the circulation of trains on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) and production in the Southeast and South Systems to ensure the safety of employees and communities, due to the high level of rainfall that affects Minas Gerais.

In the Southeast System, the EFVM was paralyzed in the stretch Rio Piracicaba-João Monlevade, preventing the flow of material in Brucutu, and in the complex of Mariana, which have their production suspended. The Desembargador Drummond-Nova Era section is also paralyzed, but in the process of being released, and has not affected production at the Itabira Complex, the company says in a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

In the Southern System, due to the interdiction of sections of the BR-040 and MG-030 highways, the safety of movement of employees and third parties and the infrastructure of the mining front, production at all complexes is temporarily paralyzed. The Northern System, on the other hand, continues to operate according to the production plan, which considers the seasonal impact of the rainy season on all operations and, therefore, Vale reiterates its production guidance of 320-335 Mt for 2022.

“Vale is taking all the necessary measures to resume activities, keeping the focus on the necessary care to ensure the safety of employees and the communities located around its structures”, says the company in the statement, noting that there was no change in the emergency level in any of its structures, which are permanently monitored.

