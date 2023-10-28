Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/28/2023 – 18:04

Brazil opened the judo competitions at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, with the six athletes who took to the mat winning medals, four of which were gold. New faces, such as Aléxia Nascimento and Michel Augusto, and experienced faces, such as Larissa Pimenta and multi-champion Rafaela Silva, reached the top of the podium this Saturday (28), which marks the sport’s International Day.

Rafaela’s victory had a special taste. She had even won the up to 57 kilograms (kg) category at the Pan de Lima, in Peru, in 2019, but had her medal revoked after being caught doping. Owner of two world titles (2013 and 2022) and one Olympic title (2016), this 31-year-old carioca from Rio did not take long to apply two wazaris (when the athlete knocks the opponent aside) and defeating Argentine Brisa Gómez, becoming the first judoka in the country to be champion of everything in the sport.

“In the first fight, a little bit of memory from 2019 came back, so I had to hold back the emotion. During the last four years I have thought about these Santiago Games. I managed to stay strong and focus on the goal. There were four games hitting the post. Silver [2011]bronze [2015], the gold removed. Sixteen years later, I got this gold”, Rafaela celebrated, excited, when speaking to the advisor of the Team Brazil.

Alexia

The first gold on Saturday came with Aléxia Nascimento, who beat Mexican Edna Carrillo in the final of the under-48 kg category. The 21-year-old from Mato Grosso do Sul qualified for the competition with the 2021 Pan Junior title, held in Cali, Colombia. The podium also had Amanda Lima, 24, from Pernambuco, who secured bronze by defeating Chilean Mary Dee Vargas.

Afterwards, Michel faced Colombian Johan Rojas in the under-60 kg weight decision. The 18-year-old São Paulo native received two punishments (shidos) due to lack of combativeness, and one of being disqualified, but he reacted and put pressure on his opponent. The victory went to the Brazilian.

Champion at the Pan de Lima, Larissa reclaimed her under-52 kg category title, beating Mexican Paulina Martinez in the final. Just like Michel, the 24-year-old from São Paulo benefited from the accumulation of punishments from her opponent to ensure victory and her second title.

Willian Lima, 23, from São Paulo, also secured bronze in the up to 66 kg category. In the dispute for third place, the Brazilian scored two wazaris to beat Peruvian Juan Postigos. His medal guaranteed 100% success in Brazilian judo on the first day of the sport in Santiago.

Brazil returns to the mat in Santiago this Sunday (29), with six more judokas: Ketleyn Quadros (up to 63kg category), Aléxia Castilhos, Luana Carvalho (both up to 70kg), Daniel Cargnin, Gabriel Falcão (both up to 73kg) and Guilherme Schmidt (up to 81kg). The qualifiers start at 10am (Brasília time).