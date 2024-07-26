PEC under analysis by the Senate may forgive non-social security debts and make Refis of the remainder; the total amnesty may be much higher

Political parties have at least R$378 million registered in the Union’s active debt. These debts may be forgiven or refinanced under favorable conditions if the Amnesty PEC (9/2023)already approved in the Chamber, passes through the Senate.

The data is from a survey by Poder360 on information from the PGFN (National Treasury Attorney General’s Office) from March. Read the methodology at the end of the text.

The PT is the party whose party bodies (such as municipal and state directorates) accumulate the largest volume of debts. There are R$26 million in social security debts, R$24 million in non-social security debts and R$300 thousand related to non-payment of FGTS. Poder360 contacted the acronym, which declined to comment.

União Brasil comes next, with R$34.5 million. In third place are the PP party bodies, with R$30.3 million.

In total, the report identified 24,975 party bodies (national, state or municipal party directories and committees) in the list published by the Union’s active debt, the last update of which was in March 2024.

What does the Amnesty PEC say?

According to text sent to the Senate, debts related to social security may be included in a Refis with special conditions (no fines and 60 months to pay). Other debts may be completely forgiven.

The data compiled above by Poder360however, are only part of what would be amnestied. There is no information on the full extent of the amnesty. The text approved in the Chamber includes:

electoral accounts – the NGO Transparência Partidária estimates that R$23 billion in party accounts would not be analyzed from 2018 to 2023. Any irregularities that may have existed will not be investigated and will be automatically forgiven;

– the NGO Transparência Partidária estimates that R$23 billion in party accounts would not be analyzed from 2018 to 2023. Any irregularities that may have existed will not be investigated and will be automatically forgiven; sanctions for not meeting quota – parties that did not apply the minimum legal amount to black and mixed-race candidates will no longer be charged for this. They must apply the amount they did not use to these candidates in the next 4 elections;

– parties that did not apply the minimum legal amount to black and mixed-race candidates will no longer be charged for this. They must apply the amount they did not use to these candidates in the next 4 elections; fines for unpaid taxes – will no longer be charged or will be paid in installments;

– will no longer be charged or will be paid in installments; debts discussed in court – amnesty would be automatic;

– amnesty would be automatic; administrative or judicial proceedings – the pardon may apply to different types of processes suffered by the parties, leaving ambiguous the full extent of what would be amnestied;

– the pardon may apply to different types of processes suffered by the parties, leaving ambiguous the full extent of what would be amnestied; fine for slush funds – can now be paid with resources from Party Fund;

– can now be paid with resources from Party Fund; Refills – there is no date in the text for the interruption of debt installments. In other words, in theory the acronym could stop fulfilling an obligation after the approval of the PEC and still benefit from Refis.

During the processing of the PEC in the Chamber, the argument of the proposal’s defenders is that the parties need to “avoid the accumulation of debts that become unpayable”.

“It’s unbelievable. The parties no longer have to comply with the sanctions and no longer have any obligations. It’s a complete pardon for all irregularities.”says Marcelo Issa, director of Party Transparency.

The text says that the amnesty applies to cases “in which the administrative decision, enforcement action, registration in active debt registers or default occurred over a period of more than 5 years”. For Issa, the formulation is very broad, considers multiple milestones for the date on which the debt can be amnestied and makes it difficult to calculate the extent of the forgiveness.

Furthermore, says the director of Party Transparency, the various gaps in the text could extend the pardon to parties to all types of judicial spheres.And we don’t know if it will continue to be valid going forward. If in 5 years we will be able to use this text to pardon what is happening because there is no milestone that it is only valid until a certain date.”, he explains.

The processing of the PEC

On July 11, the Chamber of Deputies approved the PEC that forgives party debts. The text was sent to the Senate and should be analyzed upon its return from recess.

Deputies in favor of the proposal argue that the rules for complying with quotas in the 2022 elections were established just a few months before the election and, therefore, there was not enough time for the parties to adapt.

“You can’t start a game and, 45 minutes into the first half, the referee decides to change the game. So, here we are creating stability”said the deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) on the day of approval.

The text is now in the Senate and should begin to be analyzed when it returns from recess. The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that he did not make a commitment to quickly approve the PEC.

Methodology

O Poder360 searched for all CNPJs that have political activities as their main objective in the open data of the Union’s active debt. The last update of this data is from March 2024. From this cross-referencing, it separated all the names of organizations that mentioned Brazilian parties.

Several party directories with minor errors in the names of the acronyms were identified. It is possible, therefore, that there are more bodies linked to the parties not identified in the report. Debts in the name of candidates were not considered in this survey.