From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 14/12/2023 – 15:05

After investing in expansion and brand, the Azos, which offers solutions for life insurance, has just released the results recorded in the period: the insurtech has more than 5 thousand partner brokers and has just surpassed R$20 billion in insured capital. Compared to the same period in 2022, revenue tripled.

For 2024, the Azos promises to launch new coverages for the Brazilian market, which should be announced in the first quarter. Rafael Cló, CEO of insurtech, also states that the company will intensify the movements started this year, such as expanding partnerships with investment offices and brokers. The insurtech also hopes to lead Artificial Intelligence initiatives in the sector.

Brand expansion and new products: investments in 2023

In August this year, the company launched a new technology product, focused on meeting the needs of investment advisors, platforms and large insurance brokers to sell products Azos. The pilot phase of the project was tested by some large offices in the sector and consolidated partnerships with consultancies such as Invest Smart, which won the main position in the G20 XP category.

The insurtech also expanded the shelf of individual products, with new insurance for temporary disability income (RIT), surgeries and family funeral assistance.