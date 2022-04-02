When a conventional war starts, this one in which you see soldiers on one side and the other exchanging shots with each other, it is a sign that the battle had already been fought long before in the political, diplomatic, informational, religious and economic fields, just to mention some of the dimensions that precede the option for brute force. These various forms of struggle, which are always combined, undermine the field of combat in such a way that the damage caused between the parties involved in the dispute is almost irreversible.

But there is a type of movement that goes beyond the consequences in the field of international relations and that continues to kill years on end, even after the return of peace. There is consistent evidence that Russia is using landmines in Ukraine. A type of forbidden and insidious weapon that kills and maims.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch issued an alert that Russian mines capable of hitting anyone within 16 meters of the device buried in the ground were located. Land mines are weapons that are abandoned on the battlefield and continue to kill indiscriminately, from soldiers to children who are simply unlucky enough to step on them.

There is an international treaty, dating from 1997, which completely prohibits the use of mines, their production, storage and sale. Russia has never joined the 164 signatories of the contract.

The mines unearthed in Ukrainian soil are a perfect translation of cowardice and evil. When their sensors are triggered by anyone who steps on them, an explosive charge ejects a capsule into the air that suffers a second explosion, scattering metal shards that shatter whatever is within reach.

Human Rights Watch has documented the use of Russian-origin mines in more than 30 countries, including Syria, Crimea (2014-2015) and Libya – all of these conflicts involving Russian forces.

These mines did not disappear with the end of the war. They keep killing.

Right next to Brazil, in Colombia, is a terrifying example. The Red Cross Committee denounced that in 2020 the highest number of landmine victims was recorded since the signing of the 2016 peace accords with the FARC, the guerrilla member of the Foro de São Paulo that wanted to establish a communist regime in Colombia and for more than six decades terrorized the country, causing the death and forced displacement of millions of people.

The Red Cross reported no fewer than 486 cases, more than one explosion a day. The balance of the tragedy was 392 mutilated and 50 dead. Forty of them were minors.

Personal mines in Colombia are remnants of the guerrillas, but they are also part of a cruel present day. Traffickers have people who sell this type of weapon to them. They use mines to protect coca leaf growing areas. There are not many providers of this type of weapon in the world. And whoever guesses where they might come from through the black arms market wins a matrioska.

The Colombian guerrillas ended in the midst of a process with much celebration, but few results. The FARC reached formal politics at the same time that its “dissidents” continued to take care of the criminal business. Cocaine trafficking is the main one.

“Peace in Colombia” is so absurdly meaningless that, in 2021, the Red Cross counted 53,000 people who were forced to move from their towns and cities to escape conflict and mines. An increase of 158% compared to 2020.

In half a century of armed conflict, about 120,000 people disappeared in Colombia, corresponding to almost four times the number recorded during the dictatorships of Argentina, Brazil and Chile. But the FARC have always been the darlings of the comrade. Members of the São Paulo Forum, which has always placed them alongside parties such as the PT and PCdoB.

The Red Cross has issued a warning that 2022 could be even bloodier. Between January and February of this year alone, 110 people have been affected by these mines.

A second report, produced by state security authorities, shows that between 1988 and 2012, more than 12,000 Colombians were hit by mines and 2,119 died. From 2012 to 2021, a total of 2,686 military personnel died or were maimed. Victims, in times of peace.

In Ukraine, Putin has not only undermined the country’s institutional framework, trying to turn it into a bankrupt and vulnerable neighbour. Putin is mining the soil and will continue to kill, even when all this barbarity ceases to draw the world’s attention.