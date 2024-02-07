Downloads of the social network grew in the Apple store after the announcement of Putin's interview with journalist Tucker Carlson

The social network Apple. The position of the ranking grew after announcement on Tuesday (January 6, 2024) of the interview of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with the former presenter of Fox News Tucker Carlson.

The video published by Carlson on his profile on X It had already been viewed 93.6 million times as of Wednesday night. The journalist has 11.7 million followers on his profile, where he publishes interviews and journalistic content.



Tucker Carlson asked American viewers for an interview with Putin on the grounds that “Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now.”.

Carlson said – without providing evidence – that President Joe Biden's administration tried to prevent an interview with Putin almost 3 years ago through illegal espionage and that it would have done the same in January.

The journalist said that he paid for the trip alone and that he made an agreement with Elon Musk, owner of X, so that the interview would not be blocked if it was published on the social network.

Musk, in turn, celebrated the position achieved by X in the App Store. “X is now the most downloaded app of any kind!”wrote Musk.

There is still no confirmation on the date on which the interview will be published. However, according to the Russian media outlet TASSthe conversation will be released to the public on Thursday (8.Feb.)

The Russian leader's interview will be the first since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that he will give to Western media. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin gave the interview because Carlson presented himself as different from other Western media outlets.

“He (Tucker Carlson) has a different position than the others. He is not at all pro-Russia, he is not pro-Ukraine. He is quite pro-USA. But at least it contrasts with the position of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media.” he said Peskov told the Russian newspaper Kommersant this Wednesday (Feb. 7).