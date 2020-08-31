Shortly after the kicker-Info also delivered the late Sunday evening image exciting details about the Schalke squad planning. Efforts to get Sead Kolasinac are progressing, and the tabloid Ibisevic provides information that does not match the previous report at all.
While the kicker Schalke fans pleased with the news that Ibisevic will only receive a basic salary of 100,000 euros as part of its one-year contract, the write image practically the complete opposite: Ibisevic should earn two million euros plus hand money!
Unfortunately, you can only guess who is right in the end. Such an expensive package would of course confirm the initial criticism of the deal. In any case, it doesn’t often happen that the two giants of the soccer media contradict each other so much when it comes to information. When considering all the external circumstances, however, we ultimately tend to stick with them kicker-Info.
At least you don’t have to play such guessing games at Sead Kolasinac. We have known for weeks that Schalke is trying to bring back the left-back. Now it turns out that the 27-year-old Bosnian has already met three times in Germany with sports director Jochen Schneider, so Kolasinac is determined to return. The initial skepticism has probably disappeared.
But how will you manage the exorbitant salary that Kolasinac earns at Arsenal? According to image Schalke wants to take over 2.5 million euros as part of the loan, which at the same time adheres to the upper salary limit. Arsenal are supposed to pay the same amount to Kolasinac, meanwhile he will forego the rest of his salary. According to various reports, the original salary amounts to 8-9 million euros per year.
Schalke also wants to pick up a purchase option. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will respond. Kolasinac will also receive compensation for his wage waiver in the future. He would definitely be a significant reinforcement for the left wing.
Many fans think that Bastian Oczipka as an LV only meets the minimum requirements. The 31-year-old full-back has absolutely no exceptional footballing skills that can make all the difference on the flank. Therefore, he should get a competitor again in the future. Kolasinac would definitely be a hit for the role.
Leave a Reply