Sony continues to invest on PS5 and the results seem to be there to see. The company has revealed the data related to its gaming division and through them we can see that players are more than active within thePlayStation ecosystem.
While high-caliber exclusive games tied to well-known series have been lacking for a while, Players’ interest does not wane.
Sony’s Statements on PS5
Announcing its first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2024, Sony told investors in a press conference that user engagement remained strong during the period, thanks to the “expanding PS5 installed base and strong software titles.”
In June PlayStation recorded 116 million monthly active users (PS5 and PC)the highest number ever for the month. In addition to the increase in PS5 users, user engagement was boosted by the release of Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima on PC. Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade also saw strong sales.
Sony is reviewing its development plans and optimizing development processes to “consistently and continuously release hit titles.” The company is also prioritizing increasing user engagement and its installed base to “establish a stable revenue base.”
Sony’s upcoming games include multiplayer shooter Concord, single-player platformer Astro Bot, and action-adventure game LEGO Horizon Adventures.
