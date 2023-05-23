It was not clear what kind of fish this was, but it appeared with protruding eyes and a long body, with some of its guts coming out of its mouth.

Fedortsov believes that the pressure difference after pulling the fish out from under the water led to part of these guts coming out.

“All kinds of fish are beautiful in their own way,” Roman said. “I can’t say they’re ‘scary’ or ‘ugly.'”

He added, “People are very interested in unusual sea creatures. I think the reason for this popularity is the fact that an ordinary sailor can encounter life with extraordinary wonderful creatures.”

The fisherman added, “Followers have the impression that with every catch, we bring unusual fish specimens. In fact, this is far from the case, it is a rarity.”