The rise of Chinese power and influence around the world is not just about economic pressures. China has also been expanding its activities in the cyber field in recent years, through funding of new tools that are used by the country to carry out mass cyber attacks and to increase Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda on social networks.

The most recent case of this type of attack was carried out against US naval and communications infrastructure in May. US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro confirmed to US broadcaster CNBC that the country’s Navy was “seriously impacted” by the attack and criticized China’s behavior. However, he did not elaborate on the extent of damage caused by the hack.

In a statement released the same month, Microsoft said that one of the main targets of Chinese hackers during the cyber attack against the US Navy would have been computers and electronic devices on the island of Guam, a US territory in the middle of the Pacific Ocean where the US maintains important strategic military bases.

Microsoft said the hackers, dubbed Volt Typhoon, aimed to gather information about critical communications infrastructure between the US and the Asia region. The hackers’ goal was to keep this information and use it in the future in case of a possible worsening of the crisis involving Americans and Chinese. In the statement, Microsoft said that “mitigating this type of attack could be a challenge going forward”.

political interference

It is not new that the Chinese use cyber attacks to collect information and interfere in political affairs of other countries. Also in May, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) claimed that China would have tried to interfere in the outcome of the country’s elections in 2019 and 2021.

Chinese government-funded hackers are reportedly conducting cyber campaigns to boost support for Beijing-aligned Canadian parliamentary candidates. Furthermore, the Chinese allegedly infiltrated deputies’ offices and launched disinformation campaigns against critics of the communist regime.

One of the targets of the Chinese campaign would have been Erin O’Toole, former leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and opponent of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, from the Liberal Party. O’Toole charged that China had campaigned to discredit him and suppress his votes ahead of the 2021 election, when he lost to Trudeau.

He said his campaign was hit by a series of cyberattacks, which disrupted his online platforms and leaked personal information. The former parliamentarian accused the Canadian government of not transmitting information about Chinese meddling in the affairs of members of parliament and of turning a blind eye to attacks against the country’s democracy.

For his part, Trudeau acknowledged that there has been Chinese interference in the country’s electoral processes for a long time, but said that this “did not harm” the integrity of the results of the 2019 and 2021 elections. interest in meddling in Canadian elections.”

The election result was a narrow victory for Trudeau, who secured a third term as prime minister with a minority government. O’Toole conceded defeat but vowed to continue denouncing Trudeau for his “China-friendly policies”.

The New York Times published an article in 2021 in which it pointed out, based on an annual intelligence report released in April of that year, that China is currently the greatest threat to the United States and its allies and that the eastern country is challenging the Americans in various fields, especially in the economic, military and technological fields. The report released by the newspaper also said that China is pushing world politics to change global norms and open barriers between the US and its allies.

Jamie Collier, a Mandiant consultant, told The Guardian in 2021 that cyberattacks carried out by the Chinese regime today are “a more serious type of threat than we previously anticipated”.

beyond america

Chinese cyber meddling, however, is not limited to just the US and Canada. The Chinese government has also been accused of using its hackers to attack other countries and regions that challenge its political or ideological agenda or that are targets of Beijing’s strategic and economic interests.

In 2019, Australia was one of its victims. At the time, hackers, who Australian experts said were Chinese, launched a large-scale cyberattack against the country’s government, business and academic institutions.

The attack took place amid the deterioration of bilateral relations between the countries, caused by trade disputes, human rights issues and discussions about the origins of Covid-19. China at the time denied any involvement in the cyberattack and accused Australia of “being an accomplice of the US in curbing the country’s rise”.

As early as 2022, a report by Recorded Future, a US cybersecurity firm, revealed that in 2021 a Chinese hacking group, called RedEcho, had attacked India’s energy sector and critical infrastructure amid a stalemate that generated a new conflict on the border between the two countries.

According to the report, hackers attempted to install malware that could disrupt power supplies across India. Recorded Future also noted that these hackers were linked to a major blackout in Mumbai in October 2020, which affected millions of people and disrupted transport and communication services. The cyberattacks were seen as a warning sign and a pressure tactic by China against India over the territorial dispute.

In July 2021, the European Union (EU) joined the United States and other allies in condemning China for its role in a global cyber espionage campaign that exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange servers, which are widely used by organizations for services email and calendar.

The EU said the campaign had affected thousands of computers and networks around the world, including those in its member states and institutions. The bloc also accused China of conducting malicious cyber activities against key European industries and sectors, such as the aerospace program, health systems, biotechnology, education and research.

China has rejected the allegations, calling them “baseless and slanderous” and saying it is a “victim” and not a “perpetrator of cyberattacks”.

Also in 2021, a report by Check Point Research, an Israeli cybersecurity company, exposed a Chinese hacking group called IndigoZebra. In the report, the company claimed that this group had been carrying out espionage operations against African governments since 2014.

The document pointed out that IndigoZebra used spoofed emails and malicious attachments to infiltrate government networks in Kenya, Liberia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and other countries. The report further pointed out that the hacker group stole sensitive information related to foreign affairs, national security, finance and trade.

In conclusion, Check Point Research pointed out that IndigoZebra was acting on behalf of the Chinese government, which funded the group to obtain information on behalf of its political and economic interests on the African continent.

Motivations

According to a report by consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton, released in 2022, three “core interests” motivate China’s cyber operations: security, national sovereignty and development.

These interests are related to the maintenance of the political and social system led by the Chinese Communist Party regime, the defense of its territorial claims in disputed areas and the guarantee of its economic activities in a scenario of competition with the West.

China sees the pro-democracy, anti-corruption and reformist movements as a threat to these interests, which from time to time begin to manifest themselves inside and outside the country. In addition, it is also concerned about the economic slowdown, technological advances, restrictions on Chinese investment in other countries and physical threats to its maritime routes and offices abroad.

To face these “threats”, the report stated that China uses a strategy based on “Psychological Warfare”, which would be the use or threat of force to affect an adversary’s decision-making, using cyberattacks intended to signal the Chinese position. on key issues through the destruction and controlled disruption of specific targets.

In addition to “Psychological Warfare”, China also uses “Legal Warfare”, making selective use of international law to justify its actions and delegitimize those of its opponents, with cyberattacks aimed at obtaining information or evidence that can be used to support arguments. China’s legal system, and the “Media War”, through the use of the media to influence domestic and international public opinion, with cyberattacks designed to spread disinformation, propaganda or narratives favorable to the Chinese regime.

the chinese tactics

China makes use of a wide range of direct and indirect resources to try to influence the political and social process of countries. According to an article published by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), China’s arsenal includes the use of state media and the control of Chinese-language media spread across other countries. In addition, the Chinese regime uses economic coercion, such as the use of trade sanctions, investment restrictions, or financial incentives, to pressure or persuade countries to adopt pro-China positions.

The article also pointed out that the Xi Jinping regime uses disinformation on social media platforms, using fake accounts, bots or trolls to spread false or misleading information about sensitive and controversial issues related to China.

The Chinese are still abusing their growing power on university campuses, using institutes, scholarships or academic partnerships to promote “Chinese culture and values”. For China, the more it manages to expand its influence in the academic field, the more people it will have in the future to defend its restrictions on academic freedom and to counter the criticism leveled by opponents of the Chinese Communist Party.

The CFR pointed out that political influence over ideological allies who use financial donations made by the CCP to maintain themselves, financial support for friendly research institutions and co-option of sympathetic politicians around the world are also ways adopted by Beijing to advance its agendas. and advertising.

In addition, China also uses sophisticated and stealthy techniques to carry out its cyberattacks, such as exploiting unknown vulnerabilities in widely used software, such as the one carried out against Microsoft’s email service and VPN Pulse security appliances. These techniques allow Chinese hackers to operate undetected for longer.