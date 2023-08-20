Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 08/20/2023 – 9:00 am

This month of August marks two years since the signing of the sale of the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) to the Atem Group, in Amazonas, sold for R$ 1.3 billion. Amid changes in Petrobras’ pricing policy, Manaus still sells the most expensive gasoline in the country, according to data from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP). It also appears, in the ranking, as one of the most expensive capitals in the sale of cooking gas (GLP) of 13 kg. Manaus registers prices per liter of gasoline that reach R$ 6.59, while the average price of fuel in the country is sold, on average, at R$ 5.52.

In numbers: according to the weekly survey by the ANP (between August 6th and 12th), a liter of regular gasoline in the capital of Amazonas registered an average price of R$ 6.28, being at the top of the ranking among the 26 Brazilian capitals; that of gasoline with additives was R$ 6.33. The resale price of cooking gas in the same period was R$ 116.42, second only to Boa Vista (R$ 125.82) and Cuiabá (R$ 117.91).

Leaving the capital, they appear with prices above the average of common gasoline in the municipality of Tefé (R$ ​​7.28), in the last week of August calculated by the agency. The Oil Workers Union of Amazonas (Sindipetro-AM) highlights the privatization of the refinery and the formation of a private regional monopoly as the main factors behind the increases, which are considered abusive.

“With the refinery privatized, in 2023 alone the price of gasoline rose 25.85% in Manaus, corresponding to more readjustments than Petrobras did. Currently, gasoline is sold for R$ 2.80 at Ream (responsible for managing the then Isaac Sabbá refinery), while gasoline is sold at R$ 2.66 at Petrobrás refineries”, says the union.

In March of this year, the Public Ministry of the State of Amazonas opened an investigation to determine the increase in the price of gasoline in the capital, when R$ 6.59 were recorded at the pump. At the same time, an increase of R$ 0.34 per liter was expected, due to the resumption of partial collection of PIS and Cofins on fuel. The increase reached R$ 1 in some establishments.

“R$ 1 is an amount that draws attention and worries Procon-AM a lot, because if the increases start to be made in this way, where will the price of fuel go?”, said the CEO of Procon-AM , Jalil Fraxe, to g1 Amazonas.

The Atem Group, buyer of the refinery, now has a private regional monopoly in Amazonas and the North region, also operating in distribution. Marcus Ribeiro, Sindipetro-AM coordinator, warns that the price hike is not unexpected. “The union and the Single Federation of Oil Workers campaigned against the sale of the refinery, transparently stating that it was absurd to sell the only refinery in the North region. One of the consequences of this privatization process would be the increase in fuel prices, considering that Petrobras’ monopoly would be transferred to the private sector. At the state-owned company, you can pressure and make prices more flexible”, he says.

“These refineries end up becoming local monopolies; sometimes regional. With that, they hold a very great power, even with the influence and direction of the price of Petrobras. Because of the lack of competition in these locations, they can set the price however they want. If you add that to potentially regional oligopolies in the area of ​​retail distribution, at distribution stations and at the pump, you have yet another element that increases the profit margin. So it transfers to higher prices, precisely because of the lack of competition”, explains André Roncaglia, economist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

When contacted, Refinaria da Amazônia (Ream) stated that it follows market parameters that consider changes in oil prices, the exchange rate and freight and input costs for the region. The company also claims that it practiced, between April and May 2023, for example, prices below those performed by the state-owned company, adding 16 reductions in the prices of gasoline and diesel. However, this is not what residents of Manaus who circulate through the gas stations on a daily basis report.

Procon-AM continues to be inspected

The Consumer Defense Institute (Procon-AM) started on Tuesday, 15, new inspections at gas stations in Manaus. The initiative comes after Petrobras announced an increase of R$ 0.41 in the price of gasoline and R$ 0.78 for diesel oil at distributors.

According to the director-president of Procon-AM, Jalil Fraxe, the agency is carrying out these inspections to verify possible unjustified increases in the prices of regular and additive gasoline, as well as diesel. “We are conducting inspection actions, requesting purchase notes to assess whether price margins are being abused,” he says.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the state confirmed to the That is Money which must sign a Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) providing for the payment of moral damages to consumers in Manaus.