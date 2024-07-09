A popular anecdote from Candy Dulfer’s early career sounds quite ambiguous, especially when you hear it in English rather than read it: “When I want Sax, I call Candy,” said Prince, who was not only praised as a musical genius throughout his life, but was also called an erotomaniac. The saying may have been a reference to the attractive appearance of the Dutch saxophonist, but certainly to her exceptional musicality.
