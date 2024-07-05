The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center warned of the dangers of electronic smoking on brain development, concentration and mood, noting that “nicotine in electronic cigarettes can harm the brain during its development stage, negatively affecting attention, learning and mood regulation.”

Doctors have noted an increase in the number of teenagers smoking and falling into what they described as the “e-cigarette trap,” noting that there are offers on the prices of smoking tools, making it easier for children and teenagers to acquire them. They confirmed that recent years have witnessed a significant increase in the spread of e-smoking among high school and university students of both sexes.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored dozens of anonymous accounts that publish advertisements for the sale of smoking materials and electronic cigarettes on social media sites at low prices, in addition to advertising offers to attract customers, including free boxes when purchasing certain quantities, and free delivery of products.

Doctors Ahmed Shousha, Aya Abdel Nasser, and Israa Abdullah warned that e-cigarette advertisements on social media increase the likelihood of teenagers using them and encourage them to try them, as they are a trap that haunts young people and makes them fall into the clutches of nicotine addiction. They pointed out that medical studies have proven that teenagers who use e-cigarettes face a greater likelihood than others of smoking traditional cigarettes in the future, in addition to the fact that consuming nicotine during adolescence may increase the risk of suffering from disorders in using the same substance later.

They pointed out that smoking is the cause of death for half of smokers, and that more than 80% of lung cancer deaths are caused by direct smoking. It also causes cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, stomach and other cancers. In addition, smoking in childhood and adolescence leads to poor lung growth, coughing, asthma-related symptoms, hoarseness and shortness of breath.

Doctors have confirmed that smoking also leads to cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, death, stroke, blocked arteries, gangrene, and sexual dysfunction. It also increases the risk of miscarriage, low birth weight, premature birth, fetal death, and osteoporosis (osteoporosis in women).

deceptive improvement

Chest disease specialist, Muhammad Naseer, said that scientific evidence has confirmed that electronic smoking causes significant damage to the lungs and leads to death, pointing out that when a traditional smoker switches to electronic cigarettes, he feels a “deceptive improvement” in respiratory functions, attributing this to the fact that electronic cigarettes do not contain carbon monoxide, which causes chronic oxygen deficiency in the body. However, many toxins enter the body through what results from the heating device burning the components of electronic cigarettes. These cigarettes also cause a decline in the functional performance of the brain, especially in adolescents, and cause narrowing of the blood vessels and arterial insufficiency, and increase the heart rate.

Awareness strategy

In contrast, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center confirmed its keenness to spread awareness about the potential risks associated with electronic smoking, and provided 20 clinics to help people quit smoking of all kinds (11 in Abu Dhabi, 7 in Al Ain and 2 in Al Dhafra), noting that eight positive changes occur in the body when quitting smoking. The center stressed that combating tobacco and electronic smoking is a top priority within its strategy to achieve a smoke-free environment, in addition to raising awareness in the community, as it implements an annual awareness campaign to combat tobacco and electronic smoking, under the slogan “Together towards a smoke-free Abu Dhabi”, noting that the tobacco and electronic smoking control program aims to raise public awareness in the community about the negative effects of tobacco use and electronic smoking and the importance of quitting, avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Electronic cigarettes

The center stressed that the harms of electronic cigarettes are no less dangerous than traditional smoking, especially since many of its users get a greater amount of nicotine than they might get from combustible tobacco products, as users can buy high-strength cartridges containing a higher concentration of nicotine, in addition to the fact that the flavors added to the product help increase addiction to it.

The center warned that the aerosol (vapor or spray) of electronic cigarettes can contain harmful and carcinogenic chemicals. The spray of electronic cigarettes also contains very small particles that are more concentrated than traditional cigarette smoke, which makes them more capable of reaching the depths of the lungs. In addition, they contain nicotine, which helps increase addiction to the product and hinders mental development in adolescents. It indicated that no electronic cigarette is approved as an alternative to quitting smoking.

Addiction

The center pointed out that the nicotine found in tobacco and its products is responsible for smoking addiction because it causes changes in the brain, making people want to use it more and more. In addition, addiction to any type of narcotic substance causes unpleasant withdrawal symptoms, which hinders the process of quitting smoking, in contrast to the happy feelings that the presence of this narcotic substance creates for a period.

body improvement

The center pointed out eight changes that occur in the body when quitting smoking, starting with a decrease in blood pressure and pulse to normal levels, and an improvement in blood circulation, especially in the extremities, within 20 minutes of quitting smoking. The percentage of oxygen in the blood also becomes normal and the possibility of heart attack decreases within the first eight hours. Carbon monoxide disappears from the body and the lungs begin to get rid of phlegm and other impurities after the first day of quitting. On the second day, nicotine disappears from the body and the sense of taste and smell improves. Within 72 hours, the bronchi relax, facilitating the breathing process and increasing the body’s energy level. During the first four months, blood circulation improves and movement, including walking, is facilitated. Respiratory problems such as coughing and shortness of breath decrease, and lung function improves. At a rate of 5 to 10% after nine months of stopping smoking, while the risk of heart attack decreases by half within five years.

benefits

He pointed out that there are many benefits resulting from quitting smoking, including reducing the risk of disease, disability or death resulting from cancer, heart and lung disease or peripheral vascular disease that may lead to amputation, for example, protecting the health of those around them by not exposing them to involuntary smoking, improving fertility, skin and teeth appearance, breathing and fitness, and reducing the risk of fires in homes.

The World Health Organization reports that tobacco smoking is responsible for an estimated 7.2 million deaths each year. The organization also notes that smoking is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as more than 20 types of cancer, among many other life-threatening health conditions. The negative effects of smoking also extend to those exposed to secondhand smoke, such as children, who may inhale more than 250 toxic substances and carcinogenic chemicals, underscoring the urgent need for effective smoking cessation programs.

Passive smoking

It contains more than 7,000 chemicals, more than 70 of which are known to cause cancer, and lead to eye, nose and throat irritation, and increase the risk of lung cancer by about 20% to 30%, and increase the risk of heart and artery diseases and meningitis, and exacerbate asthma, bronchitis and allergies, and cause headaches, dizziness and nausea, in addition to increasing the chances of ear infections and increasing the risk of infant death.

Takeoff plans

Omar Al Naqbi, CEO of Healthpoint Hospital, provided four tips for quitting smoking, stressing that quitting smoking can contribute to enabling people to live a healthier life and reduce many health risks that may threaten their lives.

Advice included starting with setting a quit date within a week or two, telling friends, family members and colleagues about the decision to quit so they can provide support and understand the expected changes in the person’s mood, removing all tobacco products and smoking-related products from the home, car and workplace to reduce the desire to smoke, in addition to being well prepared for challenges, which include increased stress or withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches and intense cravings to smoke, and consulting a doctor about possible additional support, including advice, medication or referral to smoking cessation programs.

• 70 carcinogenic substances are found in cigarettes.

• The electronic cigarette is no less harmful than traditional smoking.

• Childhood smoking impairs lung development and causes asthma symptoms.