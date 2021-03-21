About 1,200 families in expulsion proceedings will be accommodated in hotels in Texas and Arizona. The Joe Biden administration is trying to move away from the policy of its predecessor Donald Trump, of keeping people without papers in detention centers. However, the new measure also demonstrates the difficulties of the Immigration and Customs Control Service to have so many people in their custody, not always with options to request asylum from their countries of origin, as requested by the United States.

President Joe Biden faces the challenge of a humanitarian crisis on the US-Mexico border, which threatens to overshadow his ambitious legislative agenda and promises great political cost.

The acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), Tae Johnson, confirmed this Sunday that the Government signed an agreement for about 87 million dollars with the Texas NGO Endeavors, to administer a program that grants hotel accommodation and Covid-19 tests to migrants in deportation proceedings. The contract provides 1,239 beds and other necessary services, according to a statement.

Until this Wednesday, approximately 1,200 migrants were being held in two family detention centers in Texas, according to an ICE spokeswoman.

The goal is “to provide temporary housing and processing services for families who have not been removed and are therefore in removal proceedings from the US,” Johnson explained.

Also, Endeavors, in alliance with other NGOs, will initially provide beds in seven different hotels to families considered vulnerable when they are caught by the authorities at the border.

Until now, ICE has been tasked with the custody of undocumented people who cross the border after they are detained by the Border Patrol.

A group of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States remain near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on rafts. In La Joya, Texas, United States, on March 19, 2021. © Reuters / Adrees Latif

So-called “family reception sites” in hotels are scheduled to open in April. There they will offer Covid-19 testing, healthcare, food, social workers, and case managers to help with subsequent travel and destinations. Staff will also be trained to work with children, according to two government sources cited by Reuters and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is not yet clear whether the migrants will be required to wear ankle bracelets or whether they would be subject to any other form of monitoring.

Officials explained that the families will arrive at Border Patrol stations and then be sent to hotels for registration procedures. They could leave the reception centers six hours after arrival if they complete the process, test negative for the virus, and transport has been arranged.

The migrant families will then be “expelled” to Mexico or their countries of origin through a Trump-era health order known as Title 42. However, more than half of the people captured at the border last February were not deported. . Many were released within the United States.

“The border is closed”

The Joe Biden Administration, which has promised from Congress to promote bills to regularize the situation of millions of migrants who for years have remained undocumented in its territory, at the same time warns that its border is not open for the arrival of new people, and even more so in the midst of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are expelling families, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Mayorkas said,” We are expelling single adults, and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young, vulnerable children. “https://t.co/bCIGYuRJRm – WLNS Newsroom (@WLNS) March 21, 2021

“Our message has been simple: the border is closed (…) We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults. And we have made the decision not to expel small and vulnerable children,” said the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to four Sunday news programs amid the government’s effort to emphasize that it is working to get the situation under control.

The non-profit organizations will also operate a new reception center for unaccompanied minors, with 2,000 beds. The contract is six months long, but could be extended.

Stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross the border have begun to dominate headlines and political attention, distracting from the White House’s efforts to promote the 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill recently. approved.

This Sunday, the US president said that he will visit the border with Mexico “at some point” and urged those who intend to reach his country to request refuge from their countries of origin.

Vertiginous displacement of migrants, after Biden’s arrival at the White House

After the arrival at the White House of the president, who has promised a more humane treatment for the undocumented in his country, the number of people seeking refuge increased dramatically. It went from about 7,000 in January to about 19,000 in February, according to data from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE).

A U.S. Border Patrol agent escorts two unaccompanied minors seeking asylum from Central America, while others take refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on rafts. In La Joya, Texas, USA, on March 19, 2021. © Reuters / Adrees Latif

As reported by the media outlet Axios, ICE is transforming its detention centers for families into rapid management points in order to release these people within 72 hours.

However, the government’s decision to house them now in hotels also shows the difficulties faced by the immigration authorities in keeping the undocumented in their custody due to the strong increase in citizens, mainly from Central America.

However, the White House flatly refuses to call the situation a “crisis”, which has led to a battle over the tense situation.

Immigration officials had warned that there could be a surge after last November’s elections and news that Trump’s hardline policies would be reversed.

As of Saturday, more than 5,000 children without relatives were found in the crowded border facilities, according to official data.

Mexico deploys hundreds of immigration agents on the border with Guatemala

Since Saturday, a hundred immigration agents have been deployed in the border limits between Mexico and Guatemala, according to the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. However, the decision coincides with attempts to slow down the passage of migrants who intend to reach the United States.

Last Thursday, and for the first time since Covid-19 was detected more than a year ago, lhe Ministry of Foreign Relations of Mexico announced the restriction of non-essential travel on its southern border with Guatemala and Belize.

Republican congressmen, and former President Trump himself, have classified the current situation as a crisis for which they blame Joe Biden for distancing himself from the hard-line immigration policies applied by the previous Republican Administration.

The Biden administration maintains that it inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what it believes was Trump’s weakening of the immigration system.

