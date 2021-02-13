At FC Bayern, Pep Guardiola was always a little incomplete because in his three years there he did not manage to win the Champions League in addition to the championship and cup. The situation in Manchester is similar: In the current season, Pep’s team is again very dominant and on the way to the English championship, but slowly the premier league title should come. Nevertheless, Guardiola is never questioned with the Citizens and an end to his time there is not in sight.

Gian Piero Gasperini took over for Edoardo Reja and immediately formed a mediocre team into a team that played for Europe and made it to the quarter-finals in the Champions League. Since returning to Serie A, Atalanta Bergamo has always been in double digits ahead of Gasperini, with him never worse than seventh. Recently there were a few disputes in the club with captain Papu Gomez, which is why there was speculation about Gasperini’s resignation. Instead, Gomez went to Seville and the 63-year-old is still in charge.

Chris Wilder is already a legend at Sheffield United. Not just because he was, or still is, both a player and a coach at the club, no. After being taken over almost five years ago, Wilder quickly led the club from the third division back into the Premier League and, as a promoted player, almost reached European business last season. Unfortunately now it looks like relegation again – but that shouldn’t change Wilder’s status.

Alvaro Cervera has led FC Cadiz back to the top: In his first season at the club, Cervera led Cadiz from the third back to the second Spanish division, and last year he was promoted to the upper house – for the first time since 2006. Cadiz is fighting bravely as a newcomer against relegation and has beaten FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others.

In Dortmund the name Jürgen Klopp is somehow still haunted, although he has been coach in Liverpool for more than five years. At Anfield Road, Klopp is again extremely successful and brought the Reds, in addition to the Champions League title in 2019, the first championship in 30 years last year.

In the 2004/05 season, Jose Luis Mendilibar worked for a year as coach of the SD Eibar, but then went to his childhood sweetheart Athletic Bilbao after finishing fourth in the second division. Eibar then relegated and Mendilibar stayed only briefly in Bilbao. Ten years later, the two found each other again and now the coach has managed to keep the small club consistently in the first division of Spain.

When Sean Dyche took over Burnley FC, the club was in midfield in the English second division. In his second season, he led the club into the Premier League, but was immediately relegated. Burnley continued to trust Dyche – and the red-haired Englishman honored this sign with the direct resurgence. The Clarets have been playing permanently with the big players since 2016 and are a disgusting opponent with their typically English style of play.

Atletico Madrid were a good Spanish team even before Simeone, but the great success of the recent past has only been there since the Argentine took over. Since then, Atletico have once been Spanish champions, twice in the Europa League and twice in the Champions League final. The Colchoneros are currently leading the La Liga table again.

Christian Streich was quite satisfied as the youth coach of SC Freiburg and had actually already canceled when he was asked to take over the Bundesliga team as the bottom of the table, five points behind, in 15th place. Streich agreed anyway and has been working very successfully in Breisgau since then – even if there was a decline in between. Can just happen. Streich is particularly popular for his fatherly manner towards the players, but also for the fact that he constantly gives great press conferences at which he looks outside the box of professional football. Streich’s opinion is in great demand. And besides, he’s a very good football coach.

As a player, Stephane Moulin was active for Angers for six years and from 2005 he was in charge of the club’s second team. In the summer of 2011 he took over the professionals in Ligue 2, and four years later he led them back to the French premier league. Angers still plays there today and is fairly stable in the midfield of the league.