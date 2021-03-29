Alberto Fernández took the oath this Monday from Martín Soria as new Minister of Justice and Human Rights de la Nación, after the departure of Marcela Losardo from the portfolio.

“I especially want to thank Marcela Losardo for the work she has done in all this time. She is a close friend of many years and she has done a job that exactly had to do with what I asked of her,” said the president.

Fernández took an oath from Soria at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum. The ceremony was attended by members of the National Cabinet, headed by Santiago Cafiero, the head of the Chamber of Deputies of the nation, Sergio Massa, other authorities, relatives and friends of the new minister, whose designation was published today in the Official Gazette through Decree 225/2021.

President Alberto Fernández was the one who took the oath. Photo Federico López Claro.

Soria, a 45-year-old lawyer, was until a few days ago a national deputy, a bench he had held since the end of 2019, and previously he was mayor of the city of General Roca, in the province of Río Negro.

The new minister is the son of Carlos Soria, governor of Río Negro between December 2011 and January 2012, when he died, assassinated by his wife.

For his part, Losardo, who served as Justice Minister since the beginning of the Fernández government, in December 2019, submitted his resignation amid tensions between the ruling party and the opposition over the judicial reform that the Executive intends to promote.

The changes in the Judiciary are seen as necessary by the ruling party to streamline the functioning of the judicial system and end the politicization of judges, but the opposition believes that the reform that the Government intends seeks impunity for Vice President Cristina Kirchner , in the cases opened against him for alleged corruption.

The new minister assumes with a peculiar backpack: in mid-February he criminally denounced in the courts of Comodoro Py the president of the Chamber of Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, for his visits to the Casa Rosada during the administration of Mauricio Macri, between 2016 and 2018.

Soria’s complaint was music to the ears of Kirchnerism: it fed the story around the alleged lawfare that according to Cristina and the main leaders, K was orchestrated during the previous administration in the federal courts.

