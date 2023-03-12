Almost a month after the capital government assured that the Metrobus line 3 It is 100 percent electric, diesel units that generate polluting emissions are still in circulation!

On the exclusive lane in Cuauhtemoc Avenue vehicles with the legend “I am Electric” and also some with an exhaust pipe move, despite the fact that the authorities reported on February 20 that there would only be clean energy.

On the routes from Tenayuca and Indios Verdes, in Gustavo A. Madero, to Pueblo de Santa Cruz Atoyac, in Benito Juárez, the sound of the electric buses with the noise of diesel engines.

Inside the stations, on the waiting platform, the heat given off by diesel trucks, in contrast to electric ones, suffers.

REFORMA counted at least 17 diesel trucks in one day, in some cases with the legend “Low Emissions, Euro V.”

Euro V is the technological generation of diesel engines, prior to Euro VI, which circulate on Line 7 in Paseo de la Reforma, consumers of ultra low sulfur fuel.

In August 2021, the first electric metrobuses began to operate and on February 20 the integration of 50 more units with rechargeable batteries was announced.

Felipe Ramírez, former director of Transmilenio in Bogotá, explained that Mexico City is the first Metropolis with an electric BRT line, since in the Colombian city there are a thousand buses of this type, but they operate on feeder routes.

“The replacement of 60 articulated diesel buses with electric buses implies the reduction of more than 7,500 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to planting more than 45,000 mature trees.

“Now, with the entry into operation of 60 electric units, with batteries that are recharged in this yard, those emissions, those gases will not go out into the atmosphere and, therefore, we will have better transportation, a better city and we will contribute to combating the climate change”, stated on February 20 the head of the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi), Andrés Lajous.

Some users perceive that they are boarding new vehicles, regardless of whether they are electric.

“In it Central axis I had noticed that the trolleybuses are electric, but I had not seen them here,” explained user Martín Beltrán.