The committee said it was in contact with Israeli Olympic Committee officials over a “sensitive matter” but did not give details.

On Thursday, the Czech Republic won the bronze medal in the 100 kg weight class at the Olympic Games held in Paris.

In his posts, the Czech praised the Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza, and posted a picture of artillery shells with the caption, “With pleasure.”

Israeli Olympic Committee President Yael Arad said that Balchik did not write on the shells himself, noting that he deleted the posts of his own free will.

She continued: “The post was not against any country, but rather against the terrorist organization Hamas,” which Israel seeks to eliminate in the war.

It is noteworthy that Balchik’s coach is Oren Smadja, whose son Omar was killed in Gaza less than two months ago.