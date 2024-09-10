Washington DC.- Workers of the Federal Judicial Branch and students march to protest against the judicial reform promoted by the president and the parties related to the fourth transformation. Credit: Alejandro Mendoza Mendoza

The Financial Times newspaper stated that the reform of the Judicial Branch could make investors revalue Mexico as a Central American economy.

The opinion piece was published just hours before the final process of the reform begins in the Senate amid protests, tensions with the United States and economic nervousness.

“The United States, Mexico’s largest foreign investor and trading partner, is sounding the alarm,” the article said, reiterating the concerns of foreign and Mexican investors, politicians and citizens. The Financial Times urges President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to “rethink” her party’s distancing from “North American values ​​and institutions.”

“It should do so before investors begin to revalue Mexico as a Central American economy,” the newspaper stressed.

The controversial reform of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposes the popular election of judges and magistrates.