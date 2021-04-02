As the sun sets tomorrow (Saturday), the world turns its sights towards Cairo, specifically in the distance between the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the Museum of Civilization in Fustat, which is the distance that the royal mummies procession travels amid close follow-up from hundreds of television cameras and photographers’ lenses.

The procession includes 22 mummies of the most famous kings and queens of the Pharaohs, most of which were found during two archaeological discoveries, the first during the discovery of the Deir al-Bahari cache in 1881, and the second during the discovery of the cache of the tomb of King Amenhotep II in the year 1889.

In the following lines, Al-Ittihad reviews features and stories from the lives of the kings and queens of the mummies’ procession.

Seknen Ra .. the Hyksos warrior

The Pharaonic king, Sqnan Ra Ta’a, belonged to the 17th family, and his rule was limited to the city of Thebes only – Luxor now – where the Hyksos were occupying Egypt at that time, and during his reign the wars to liberate Egypt from the invaders began, and he died at the age of forty, and after him his son continued King Ahmose war against the Hyksos.

Ahmose Nefertari … the Holy Queen

The Pharaonic queen, Ahmose Nefertari, the daughter of King Sqnen Ra Taa, married her brother, King Ahmose, who was considered the first king of the 18th family, and they had many sons, most notably King Amenhotep the First, who took over the throne of Egypt as successor to his father.

Queen Ahmose-Nefertari was known for her strength, which gave her a great influence in ancient Egyptian life, and after her death, the ancient Egyptians used to sanctify her in the cemetery of Deir al-Madina, west of Luxor.

Amenhotep the First .. King since childhood

The Pharaonic king, Amenhotep the First, is classified as the second king of the 18th family, and he is the son of King Ahmose and Queen Ahmose Nefertari, and he ascended the throne of Egypt in childhood, and his mother helped him in managing the affairs of government, until he became a young man, and led many military campaigns, and carried out many projects Building, and after his death the Egyptians sanctified him with his mother.

Ahmose Merit Amun .. Lady of the Two Lands

The Pharaonic Queen, Merit Amun, is a descendant of the most famous kings of the Pharaohs, for her father is King Ahmose, and her mother is Queen Ahmose Nefertari, and her brother King Amenhotep the First, and she became the great royal wife of her brother, King Amenhotep the First, and she took over the position of Amun’s wife inheriting from her mother Queen Ahmose Nefertari, and she was called by several titles Most notably the Lady of the Two Lands, a young woman died in her thirties, and a limestone statue of her was discovered in the year 1871.

Thutmose I .. the great warrior

The Pharaonic king, Tuthmosis the First, assumed the throne of Egypt at the age of forty after the death of King Amenhotep the First. He belonged to the 18th family. He is described as one of the great warriors, and his rule lasted for 10 years. He married a queen known as “Ahmose”, and she was the main and official wife of the king, He gave birth to Queen Hatshepsut from her.

Egyptian influence expanded during the reign of King Thutmose I in the south, and he established trade and diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.

Thutmose II .. Marriage for the sake of legitimacy

After the death of King Tuthmosis the First, the throne of Egypt was assumed by his son, King Tuthmosis the Second, who was one of the sons of the unofficial wife of King Thutmose the First, and he married his half-sister, the famous Queen, Hatshepsut, and this marriage earned him the legitimacy of the rule, and he died at the age of thirty.

Hatshepsut … The Lady of the Queens of the Pharaohs

The Pharaonic Queen, Hatshepsut, the daughter of King Tuthmosis the First and Queen Ahmose, is described as the most famous queen of the Pharaohs, and she was the actual ruler of Egypt during the reign of her husband and her half-brother, King Thutmose II, and after the death of her husband she ruled the country alone for several years on behalf of her husband’s son, King Thutmose The third, who was still a child when he ascended the throne.

Queen Hatshepsut made a great boom in Egyptian life, whether at the level of establishments or at the commercial level, as trade flourished during her reign with Punt (eastern Egypt), and the import of ivory, ebony and spices became active.

Thutmose III .. Leader of Great Egypt

The Pharaonic king, Thutmose III, assumed the throne of Egypt at a young age, and remained for a time as a king in name only, as Egypt was led during this period by his father’s wife, Hatshepsut, who officially declared herself queen, and the role of Thutmose III in power diminished, but after her death he became one of the most famous kings The military pharaohs, and he led the Egyptian army in fierce battles, most notably the Battle of Megiddo. His war campaigns contributed to strengthening Egypt’s power, and it became one of the most powerful and largest of the great powers at that time.

Amenhotep the Second … the mathematical king

The Pharaonic king, Amenhotep II, belongs to the 18th family. He assumed the throne of Egypt after the death of his father, King Thutmose III, and he was 18 years old at the time, and continued to rule 26 years.

Amenhotep the Second was known for his athletic abilities, especially in the sport of bow and arrow, his long body, and his superior ability to drive war wheels, and one of his most important works and accomplishments was the implementation of expansions in the Karnak temple and launched military campaigns to secure Egypt’s borders and protect its wealth, and he died at the age of 45.

Thutmose IV .. built the ship of Amun

The Pharaonic king, Tuthmosis the Fourth, is the eighth king of the 18th family, and he is the son of King Amenhotep the Second and Queen T-A, and he died at a young age, when he was not more than thirty years old.

After assuming power, he led a campaign in northern Nahrin – present-day Syria – during which he achieved great victories, and upon his return he brought with him a huge amount of cedar wood to build the sacred ship of Amun, and led another campaign on the country of Kush in Nubia.

And he built an obelisk in the Temple of Karnak, with a length of 32 meters, and it is considered the tallest obelisk in the world.

Amenhotep III .. the owner of huge statues

The Pharaonic king, Amenhotep III, belongs to the 18th family, and he is the son of King Tuthmosis the Fourth, and he married Queen T, and his rule lasted for 37 years, and he left dozens of huge statues, and other monuments that still exist today, and some of these statues have been placed. In front of his funerary temple on the western mainland in Luxor, the most famous of which is a statue of the king himself, and a statue of his wife, Queen Tee, seated in constancy.

T .. great lady

The Pharaonic Queen, T, is known as the Great Queen of Egypt, and she is the royal wife of King Amenhotep III, and the daughter of Yuya, the king’s advisor. She gave birth to King Amenhotep IV, known as “Akhenaten,” and she is the grandmother of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, and she was called “The Great Lady”. Power during the reigns of her husband and son.

Siti I .. conqueror of the Hittites

The Pharaonic king, Seti I, belongs to the 19th family, and he is the son of King Ramses I, the founder of the family, and his rule lasted for 21 years, during which he launched many war campaigns outside the Egyptian borders to impose Egyptian control, and the battle was against the Hittite state (Anatolia and North Levant) from His most famous battle, and his military victories, were recorded at the Temple of Amun at Karnak.

Seti the first married the Pharaonic queen, Toya, and fathered 3 children, most notably King Ramses II, who succeeded his father in power, and Seti the First died at the age of forty.

His tomb in the Valley of the Kings is one of the most famous Egyptian monuments, and is described as one of the most important and best royal tombs.

Ramses II .. the owner of the first peace treaty

The Pharaonic king, Ramses II, is described as one of the most famous kings of the Pharaohs, and he assumed the throne of Egypt at the age of 23, succeeding his father, King Siti the First, and his rule lasted for 67 years, and he died at his age approaching the ninety years, and left dozens of monuments that still grab the attention of millions around the world.

The inscriptions on the walls of the temples of Karnak recorded the first known peace treaty in history, which King Ramses II signed with the King of the Hittites, after a fierce battle known as the “Battle of Kadesh”.

And King Ramses II built the most famous Egyptian temples, such as the temple of Abu Simbel. He also built a temple for his wife, Queen Nefertari, next to his temple in Abu Simbel.

Merneptah … the owner of the Victory Board

The Pharaonic king, Merenptah, is the thirteenth son of King Ramses II, and he assumed the throne after the death of his father, and at that time he was at an advanced age, and his rule continued for 11 years, and he led a number of military campaigns. Archeology dating back to the era of the pharaohs.

Siti II .. only 6 years in power

The Pharaonic king, Seti II, the son of King Merenptah, is classified as the fifth king of the family of 19, and his rule lasted for only 6 years, and his own mummy was found in the tomb of Amenhotep II in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, and this mummy clearly preserves the features of his face.

Siptah … died at the age of 20

The Pharaonic king, Siptah, who belongs to the family of 19, reached the throne of Egypt when he was a young boy, and he is the son of King Siti II, and because of his young age, his father’s wife, known as “Tausert”, was the guardian of the rule of Egypt, and he died young, as he did not exceed his age at that time. 20 years.

Ramses III … a victim of the harem plot

After the death of King Siptah and his stepmother Queen Tausert, the Pharaonic king, Sitt Nakht, assumed the throne of Egypt, and his rule continued for a few years, after which his son, King Ramses III, who belonged to the family of 20, was one of the great warriors, and achieved many military victories. But he was betrayed by his wife, who plotted against him in order to install her son as king of Egypt instead of the legitimate crown prince. This conspiracy is known in ancient Egyptian history as the “harem conspiracy,” and Ramses III was killed with a sharp dagger, at the age of sixty.

Ramesses IV .. thwarted plots

After the assassination of King Ramses III in the harem plot, King Ramses IV, who was the legal heir of his father, succeeded in thwarting his father’s wife’s conspiracy, ascending the throne of Egypt, and continuing his rule for a period of 7 years, during which he maintained his father’s policies, and carried out many works to honor his father, and he died in Age fifty.

Ramses V .. king of mines

The Pharaonic king, Ramses V, took over the rule to succeed his father, King Ramses IV, and he belonged to the family of 20, and his rule lasted for only 4 years, and among the most important of his works was sending missions to mines in the Sinai to excavate copper and turquoise, and opening sandstone quarries in Jabal al-Silsilah, and he died in The age of thirty-five.

Ramses VI .. An era of economic decline

The Pharaonic king, Ramses VI, took power to succeed his father, King Ramses the Fifth, and his rule lasted for 8 years, during which he achieved some architectural works, as he completed the cemetery that was started by his predecessors in the mortuary temple west of Guerna, and installed his daughter as the wife of the god Amun, and his reign was known to deteriorate economic.

Ramses IX .. era of stability

King Ramses IX is the eighth king of the 20th family, and one of the grandsons of King Ramses III, and his rule lasted for 18 years, and his reign was known for stability and tranquility, and he had major contributions in the Temple of the Sun in Heliopolis, and he gave his orders to decorate the northern wall of the Temple of Amun-Ra.