Zacatecas, Zac.- The Governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal Avila, shared a series of photographs pointing out that thanks for the show of affection from the Zacatecans.

Likewise, he points out that he feels comforted by the appreciation that many people in different municipalities ofl state they have you.

He also said that it is a blessing to meet people good and noble in the places you visit in Zacatecas.

David Monreal shared four photos in which he is seen hugging and greeting elderly people; in one of them, there is a man with a sign welcoming you.

“The affection that people give me is one of the most comforting things about this job. Meeting noble and big-hearted people in each municipality I visit is a blessing,” she wrote.

The publication already has more than 50 comments, most of them positive wishing you luck and success, plus thanks.

However, several of them reproach him for the lack of security in the state and the murders that have occurred since he came to power.

“We should ask the mothers, sisters, children, who have lost their loved ones due to insecurity. And all thanks to the ineptitude of the authorities,” says one of them.