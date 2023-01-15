Vitesse coach Phillip Cocu counts his players on Sunday morning when they gather in the Gelredome for the Gelderland derby against NEC. There are 22 of the 23. Then flanker Million Manhoef walks in, as often as the last one, but just before the agreed time of 10.15 am – the game starts two hours later.

Cocu tells Manhoef about Louis van Gaal, who sometimes got irritated when Edgar Davids came in at the last minute as a player for the Orange squad. Van Gaal sometimes suspected Davids of waiting around the corner to show up just in time. “You will not hear anything from me, on time is on time,” says Cocu to Manhoef.

“You pick up on things like that,” says Manhoef later on Sunday in a press interview, after the 0-0 against NEC. “Everyone looks up to him as a trainer, especially his time as a player.”

More than 3.5 months ago, Phillip Cocu (52) breathed new life into his coaching career, after he had not done any jobs for two years. He spoke of “the right club at the right time”, following two short, unsuccessful adventures abroad in the years before his sabbatical – Fenerbahçe (four months) and Derby County (sixteen months). Cocu grew up in Zevenaar, not far from Arnhem, and in the nineties he played for Vitesse for five years.

Clean slate

Back with his old love, Cocu faces a complex operation. There is a lot of uncertainty around Vitesse, after the Russian owner Valeri Ojf withdrew shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vitesse, which has suffered financial losses for years, announced in June that Ojf will cancel the debt. That debt is estimated at 155 million euros.

The club hoped to start with a clean slate, especially when the new owner was presented at the beginning of September: the American investment party Common Group. But more than four months later, the licensing committee of the KNVB still has not approved the intended takeover.

This also affects Cocu’s ambitions. Due to the uncertain situation, little can be done on the transfer market this winter. And Vitesse was forced to bring in many rental players last summer because they cannot enter into long-term contractual obligations, says German technical director Benjamin Schmedes. “As long as the situation [toets door licentiecommissie KNVB] is not fully resolved, and there is still no clarity for the coming years in terms of budget, that is what it is. Then it is tricky to enter into contracts for several years.”

Four rental players are in the base on Sunday – nothing new at Vitesse, in the past mercenaries from Chelsea often played. It is a lack of quality – although Cocu does not use that word himself – that is avenging itself against NEC. Vitesse plays seventy minutes against ten men after red for Oussama Tannane, but does not benefit.

“In the end, whether it’s from a cross or a shot, I don’t know, somewhere you have to …”, Cocu snaps his fingers, “… strike.” It is the fourth draw in a row – Vitesse is fourteenth. “We need too many chances to score a goal.”

Cocu spoke to Schmedes three times, around the departure of former coach Thomas Letsch in September. About the plans, the impossibilities, about leadership. That Cocu can think pragmatically impressed Schmedes the most. “He wanted to continue the good things, but he also wants to work on a different style that suits him. He does not come in to demand everything and change everything 180 degrees.”

His hand is visible. He has brought back the defensive organisation, is more control oriented, where it was a regular open house at the back early in the season. Under Letsch, the team played more offensively, often in a 3-5-2 formation. Under Cocu it is 4-3-3. “A lot of positional play, a lot of rest on the ball, knowing when to go forward,” says Manhoef. “He doesn’t like ping pong football.”

He brings experiences from the top to Vitesse. Cocu told the talented Manhoef about Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn, both of whom he coached at PSV. That they first only lasted sixty minutes in a match, but that they always built something up. “He wants that with me too,” says Manhoef. “I am very explosive, so I can be burned out after seventy minutes. The plan is that I can keep it up for ninety minutes. That I can also be important in the last minutes.”

Resigned twice

With Cocu, “a lot of calmness” came in, says Schmedes. “He has a very structured way of working, really builds a team. The players can lean on something.” As the ‘face’ of the club, he must draw attention away from the young selection, the technical director hopes. “That he is a kind of umbrella for the players, under which they can grow.”

As carefully as he built up his playing career – via AZ, Vitesse, PSV and FC Barcelona – he worked on his coaching career at PSV in such a sophisticated way. Started in the juniors, assistant at the first and Orange and eventually head coach for five years – resulting in three national championships. His last title, in 2018, is also the club’s last for the time being.

Then he made, perhaps, wrong choices. Fired twice. Difficult clubs. Always unrest and a lot of politics – at Fenerbahçe. And Derby had financial problems. He was praised in England for his civility, but there was also a sense that Cocu could not motivate his players enough as results and morale deteriorated, wrote the website The Athletic.

There may not have been many options after PSV. “If you become national champion of the Netherlands a few times, you have a little more choices, but I would certainly not overestimate it,” says Rob Jansen, Cocu’s agent. “It is not the case that the whole world is waiting for a trainer who has become champion in the Netherlands.” According to Jansen, Cocu has become “stronger” due to his experiences abroad. “The most successful trainers in the world have experienced misery. They have risen.”

He has often been mentioned as national coach, but that is not the case now, Ronald Koeman is fixed up to and including the 2026 World Cup. The short-term challenge is to keep Vitesse in the Eredivisie. Cocu cautiously expresses the hope that he will soon be able to go for the “left row”, only to say soon afterwards: “At the moment you have to be realistic, Volendam [zeventiende] won, we draw. The distance at the bottom is minimal.” And next Saturday, PSV is waiting.