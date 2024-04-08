Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 17:59

Coming from a loss of 1% accumulated in the previous interval, Ibovespa started the week on a positive note, favored by the good performance of the most liquid shares, especially Vale (ON +5.46%), with an increase of 3% in contracts ore futures in the resumption of business with the commodity in the Asian giant, after last week's holiday – input prices rose by 6% during the session there.

With a firmer recovery also in Petrobras (ON +1.43%, PN +1.39%) at the close – despite doubts about Jean Paul Prates remaining at the head of the company and the negative performance of oil in the session -, the Ibovespa gained momentum towards the end of the day, and recovered to the 129 thousand point line, a mark not seen at closing since March 20th.

Although the increase in Petrobras' preferred stock exceeded 2% at the end of the afternoon, it settled below this threshold at closing, meaning that the Ibovespa did not sustain the level of 129 thousand.

In any case, the improvement seen in the state-owned company's shares came amid expectations for the day's outcome, and continued after the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that Petrobrás is the one who decides on extraordinary dividends.

“The government is trying to ease this discussion a little and the market, with much speculation, is taking advantage of this”, says the chief economist at Messem Investimentos, Gustavo Bertotti.

In addition to commodity stocks, Ibovespa's performance this Monday was supported by well-distributed gains in the financial sector (Itaú PN +1.50%, BB ON +1.56%, Bradesco PN +0.69%) , the one with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa. Thus, the B3 index advanced 1.63% this Monday, to 128,857.16 points, between a minimum of 126,796.42 and a maximum of 129,178.14 (+1.88%) in the session, on a moderately negative closing day for Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, in New York, with an adjustment of less than -0.1%.

At B3, turnover was R$19.3 billion this week. During the month, the Ibovespa rose 0.59%, with a loss for the year still at 3.97%. At the top of the index in the session, highlights were Dexco (+5.85%), Usiminas (also +5.85%) and Vale (+5.46%). On the opposite side, Braskem (-2.84%), Pão de Açúcar (-2.61%) and IRB (-2.60%).

“The session was very positive for domestic assets, with the strong recovery in Vale having brought the Ibovespa closer to 129 thousand points, on a day of appreciation of the real against the dollar, reflecting an inflow of flow, and also a retraction in the interest curve, at the lows. from day to afternoon, despite the persistence of doubts about when the interest rate cut will come in the United States”, observes Gabriel Freitas, specialist and partner at Blue3 Investimentos.

“The market had already started very well, with a more accelerated mood in relation to China due to data related to the industry, with positive surprises about industrial activity in India as well, which are reflected in the expectation of demand for ore and steel”, he says. Victor Miranda, variable income operator at One Investimentos, also mentioning the expectation that China will announce stimuli to induce a more sustained recovery in economic activity.