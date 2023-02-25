After obtaining the silver seagull in the folkloric competition, the singer of “Warmisitay” offered one last concert before the thousands of spectators of the Chilean festival.

After having won the silver seagull in the folkloric category of the Viña del Mar Festival, Milena Warthon returns to make her presentation at Quinta Vergara. The Peruvian has been offering a spectacular show at the last gala of this renowned Chilean festival.

Warthon has been participating in Viña del Mar since last Monday, February 20. Now, he says goodbye to this edition singing his popular song called “Warmisitay”.