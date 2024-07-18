Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 8:08

In the first five months of this year, almost half of the 781 active prosecutors in the State of São Paulo received net income above the constitutional ceiling at least once. Although vacation pay and the 13th salary were the main reasons, even without these benefits, 69 prosecutors recorded net earnings ranging from R$44,600 to R$105,600 per month. One of them earned R$115,700, an amount that is more than twice the ceiling. The rule limits public service salaries to the remuneration of a Supreme Court Justice, currently set at R$44,000.

In total, from January to May, the government of São Paulo paid R$4.5 million in leave and permanence allowance to state prosecutors, according to a survey carried out by State. Called “perks”, these benefits are extra amounts in the salaries of public lawyers, since they are not subject to the ceiling rule.

The State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) stated in a statement that state prosecutors do not receive any remuneration above the ceiling. “Any amounts received above this limit are mainly due to vacation and 13th salary increases,” the statement said. The perks, however, are paid as compensation, which exempts them from both the constitutional limit and Income Tax.

Allowance

During the period analyzed, 59 state prosecutors received permanent bonuses and compensation of up to R$62.7 thousand each. In addition, 44 received leave bonuses of up to R$44 thousand and two received both perks. These amounts are added to the employee’s remuneration after the salary cap has been deducted. The highest net salary – R$115.7 thousand – was paid to a level V prosecutor, the highest level in the career, in March.

The bonus leave is the right of public servants to receive 90 days of vacation for every five years of service. In the case of state prosecutors, these days off can be sold, resulting in additional cash. The permanence bonus is a benefit paid to civil servants who are already eligible for retirement but choose to continue working. The compensation is paid as a cost of living allowance, transportation allowance and food allowance. The starting salary for this career is R$38,900.

The survey conducted by the report considered the remuneration history of active employees of the State Attorney General’s Office, available on the Transparency Portal of the São Paulo government. The net remuneration of prosecutors in the first five months of 2024 was analyzed, which was the data available to date.

New benefit

The Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) government created another perk this year that could significantly increase the salaries of state prosecutors. Approved by the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) in May, the bill provides for the payment of a “leave for overwork”. The benefit allows prosecutors to take one day off for every three days worked, up to a limit of seven days off per month, or receive the corresponding amount in cash.

An estimate prepared by the Novo party shows that if all active state prosecutors requested seven days of leave in cash each month, the annual cost of these payments could reach R$101 million. Considering this projection, if the leave for overwork had been in effect since January, the São Paulo government would have paid R$46.6 million in perks, more than ten times higher than the R$4.5 million already paid up until May of this year.

Under the bill, state prosecutors may request leave or reimbursement if they work on weekends or holidays to attend to extrajudicial or judicial proceedings, cover for colleagues on vacation or leave, or participate in working groups, committees, task forces and other public activities.

Contestation

After the bill was approved, Novo challenged the benefit in the Supreme Court. The party claims that the text is unconstitutional because it does not provide an estimate of the budgetary impact. The party also believes that the leave violates the principles of morality and efficiency in public administration.

At the end of June, Tarcísio sent a statement to the Supreme Court defending the new perk for prosecutors. The governor justified that the license was created to “encourage the performance of duties beyond what is ordinarily required” of professionals. The action is reported in the Court by Minister Cármen Lúcia.

The executive director of Transparência Brasil, Juliana Sakai, stated that practices to increase earnings are common in the justice system. On the one hand, she recalled, there are legislative initiatives, such as the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Five-Year Period, which provides for an additional bonus for judges and members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. On the other hand, there are actions in the Judiciary and in administrative instances to increase advantages and benefits. “The Justice system decides on the salaries of its own members,” said the director of Transparência Brasil.

Parity

“There is also a parity system between prosecutors and judges. This means that any pay increase granted to one group must be extended to the other. In this way, several measures arise that increase benefits for both the Judiciary and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. These decisions are almost internal, since the Judiciary, by granting them, also benefits,” highlighted Juliana.

Due to their high salaries, state prosecutors are often considered to be the highest-ranking civil servants in São Paulo. While other state employees have salaries capped at the governor’s salary – currently R$34,500 – public attorneys have their salaries equivalent to that of a Supreme Court justice, in addition to receiving other benefits and perks.

Holidays and 13th salary justify values, says Prosecutor’s Office

In a statement, the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) stated that prosecutors do not receive “any remuneration above the ceiling, including honorarium”. According to the statement from the agency, “any amounts received above this limit are mainly due to vacation and 13th salary increases”.

State prosecutors have been granted the right to have their incomes equal to those of careers in the Judiciary and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Until 2022, the category’s salaries were limited to the sub-ceiling – that is, the remuneration of a judge at the Court of Justice of São Paulo, equivalent to 90.25% of the ceiling.

This rule changed when the state attorney general, Inês Maria dos Santos Coimbra, approved a report by the PGE that equalized the salaries of prosecutors to those of the ministers of the STF. At the time, the Attorney General’s Office justified the measure by citing that other states, such as Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, had already adopted this practice and that there was case law in the Supreme Court to support the decision.

Responsible for the legal representation and legal consultancy of the state government, the PGE is analogous to the Attorney General’s Office (AGU).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.