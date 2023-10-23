Where do you find peace from the world? In New York, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And best of all alongside best-selling author and former museum guard Patrick Bringley

The Temple of Dendur, which almost sank into Lake Nasser because of the Aswan Dam – had the Americans not worked to save the monuments. As a thank you, Egypt gave this temple to the Met. Image: ddp

Dhe Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is an imposition. Four blocks in size, two million exhibits full, it would take a lifetime to do it. How are you supposed to explore this in the few hours you have as a tourist? Some people put on blinders and flee from being overwhelmed by heading to a special department or special exhibition as quickly as possible.

Patrick Bringley recommends the opposite. “Let yourself go! Get lost in the labyrinth! Follow your mood, your instinct! Take your time!” Because for him that is the purpose of this universal museum: to be gigantic and all-encompassing. “It’s about showing the diversity, everything that people have created with their hands, their hearts, their heads. You’d be killing yourself if you didn’t feel that.”