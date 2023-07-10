Dhe Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures in excess of 37 degrees. As a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Stuttgart said, 37.2 degrees Celsius were measured in Neckarwestheim on Sunday afternoon. And that was probably only a temporary peak value, because experience has shown that the temperatures only reach their maximum value in the late afternoon and are not announced as preliminary peak values ​​until the evening of one day at the earliest.

In other parts of Germany it was 35 degrees and hotter on Sunday, according to the DWD in Bavaria, for example, 35.3 degrees were measured in Kitzingen in Lower Franconia.

According to preliminary DWD information, it was up to 35.7 degrees hot on Saturday. This maximum temperature was measured in Tönisvorst (North Rhine-Westphalia). It was that warm on June 22nd in Reit im Winkl in Upper Bavaria.

The German temperature record is still a long way from all these values. According to the DWD, 41.2 degrees Celsius were measured on July 25, 2019 at the stations in Duisburg and Tönisvorst.

Last year, for example, 40.1 degrees were recorded on July 20 in Hamburg-Neuwiedenthal.