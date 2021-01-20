The M + E associations have been offering the qualification tool since 2007 in cooperation with the Bavarian Business School. You have several target groups in mind: On the one hand, the partial qualification is aimed at semi-skilled and unskilled workers who already have practical experience in the company but are now aiming for a recognized professional qualification. On the other hand, it is intended for job seekers who do not yet have a qualification or – as in Özkoc’s case – have a qualification in a non-specialist profession.

Often it is the elderly who decide on a qualification. Admittedly, when you’re no longer 17, getting started is often not easy. The project therefore divides the training into several self-contained modules. Those who have passed all of them can register for the external skilled worker examination.

Colleagues help out with the machines

There is a choice of various M + E professions such as industrial electrician, industrial mechanic, specialist warehouse clerk. Or just a specialist in metal technology, which Özkoc decided on. He has successfully completed the first module and recently started the second. He has already learned manual skills such as filing and thread cutting, plus a lot of theory. “Opening a textbook after a long time was tough,” he says. But practice helps in the company. When working on the machine and with the support of colleagues, some things quickly become clear.

Özkoc is motivated. “He’s one of our high-flyers, respect,” praised Werner Greulich, Faurecia’s training manager. As in many other Bavarian companies, experience shows him that the partial qualification works.

Faurecia has been using the associations’ services for a good ten years now. During this time, around 60 employees at the Augsburg site were successfully completed. Technical progress is rapid; in production, for example, it is important to continuously operate new systems. Partial qualification helps employees to keep up and keeps their knowledge up to date.