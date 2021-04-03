In their third confinement in a year, which comes after months of curfew, the youth in Paris They multiply their ingenuity to have fun in meetings and clandestine parties in full acceleration of cases of coronavirus and saturation in some hospitals.

The tunnels and disused tracks of subways and trains have become the ideal setting for this type of illegal encounters in the capital of France, which can go on for days and bring together hundreds of people without masks to the rhythm of electronic music.

They are also frequent massive events in castles on the outskirts of the capital.

These last meetings require negative antigen tests or PCR, in addition to paying 50 euros for the entrance, since it includes travel, dinner and accommodation, a 21-year-old Spanish student tells EFE, who justifies her attendance “for the purpose of socializing “.

The coronavirus crisis, and in particular the periods of confinement, have caused a increase in depressive states among the French, especially among young people between 15 and 24 years old, according to recent studies.

Few passengers this Saturday at the Saint-Lazare train station, in Paris, under new restrictions due to the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Carlos Reyes, a 23-year-old Mexican, was offered to organize an event of this type, but he rejected the offer because there was “a lot of profit” behind it, since much of the money paid by the guests turns into profits for the promoters, he reasons.

Parties in apartments

Other young people opt for private parties of between thirty and forty people in rental apartments, where anti-coronavirus regulations are conspicuous by their absence.

“There are some behaviors that are a little dangerous, like drinking from the same bottle. The space is small, there is no ventilation and social distancing is not respected,” says Reyes, an engineer who has been in France for four years.

Those who go to these parties see no risk “even if there are people their age in the hospitals,” he says. “The biggest argument they (young people) have is that the virus only affects the old,” remarks the Mexican.

At one of those parties that he himself attended there was a infected person who ended up transmitting the virus to five others. “They care little,” he clarifies.

Routes crowded at Easter, despite the restrictions on circulation imposed by the French government in the face of a new scourge of the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

The authorities are aware of this situation, and in some cases the police come to the complaints of the neighbors, but it is not enough to intimidate the organizers, who repeat the party in the same place the next day.

Social networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, and private messaging groups on Telegram and WhatsApp serve as a tool for organizing these events, now that the bars and clubs remain closed.

On some occasions, large venues, which have DJs, neon lights and even jacuzzis, are offered to host these clandestine gatherings.

Defiance of constraints

Young people also skip the health recommendation of a maximum of six people in a household that they are not cohabiting since the legislation prevents regulating private spaces.

“We are like the river, if there is a stone we will discover another way to avoid it. If there is a problem, if the law prohibits it, we will find a way to get out of this law that we consider a little ridiculous”, interprets Artur Rodrigues, 30 years old .

This hotel receptionist recently met seven friends for dinner after almost a year without seeing them. “It was a safe meeting; no one was sick,” he argues.

“There are controls, but the police do not have the right to enter a house. There must be a court order. Thank God, because otherwise we would be in a dictatorship like in China,” says this Brazilian who has lived in Paris for three years .

Arrests and warnings

After the extension of the third confinement to the whole country, which will come into force on Sunday and was announced on Wednesday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex condemned “the irresponsibility” of those who do not respect the rules and warned that the measures will be toughened against those who organize clandestine parties.

His warning came at a time when the country is around 96,200 deaths and 4.7 million positive, and after the media echoed flagrant violations of the regulations: last Sunday, there were nine detainees at a massive party with about 6,500 people in the streets of Marseille.

And in Lyon, two brothers aged 26 and 22, who organized a festive rally on the banks of the Saone River, were arrested after reporting to the police on Friday.

Although seven out of ten French people approve the new restrictions, the intention of not strictly complying with them is high among young people, a study published in the newspaper warned this Friday Le Figaro, according to which 63% of those between the ages of 18 and 34 expect to be allowed certain licenses.

By Mario García Sánchez, EFE agency

