Spaniards will spend this Friday morning awaiting the Christmas Lottery, in which Murcians have spent an average of 69 euros, a little below the national lottery, which is 71.67 euros. The nerves and excitement return and the time has come to follow the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw live on LA TRUTH

Madrid is the region of Spain that has received the greatest number of times the visit of the Gordo of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, with 83 occasions, compared to the autonomous city of Melilla, which remains the only one where this desired first has never fallen. prize, endowed with 400,000 euros for the tenth. In Murcia it has fallen five times, as well as in Badajoz, Lugo, Pamplona and Valladolid. And in Cartagena and Yecla, on two occasions.

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery for this 2023 distributes 2,590 million euros in prizes, which is 70 million more than last year. Since July 12, 185 million tenths have been put into circulation, five million more than the previous year.

There are many prizes they can win, although Gordo is clearly everyone's favorite. For this reason, it is essential to check the tenths in the TRUTH search engine to know if fortune has knocked on your door or, again, you have to resign yourself and wait for next year.