After two days of intense meetings between the directors of América de Cali and coach Juan Carlos Osorio, the water flow reached the point indicated by the current: the DT is no longer the helmsman of the scarlet team.

The departure of Juan Carlos Osorio

Juan Carlos Osorio, now ex-technician of America. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

This Thursday, around 5:35 p.m. m, Osorio and the club leaders agreed to fire the coach after he was offered to double the value of his exit clause. Until the last minute, the coach had every intention of continuing. “He does not recognize that he is doing badly”, a source told this newspaper on Wednesday night. And on Thursday afternoon, the same tone would have been maintained during the negotiations.

To tell the truth, the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio had been contemplated a few weeks after he was announced as DT of America on June 16, 2021.

At first, after a string of initial defeats, it was the coach himself who opened the door by saying publicly that he was not afraid to leave the club because he had an offer from an African team.

“I told my managers about the great opportunity I have to go to manage an African team at this time, so I am not afraid of that”said in mid-September last year.

Just a month later, on Wednesday, October 20, Osorio left the El Campín stadium making an obscene gesture to the fans after América fell 2-3 to Santa Fe and continued to strengthen the rumors.

Then, pushed by the poor results at the end of the BetPlay 2021-II League, everything indicated that Osorio would leave the Valle del Cauca team. However, a series of markers favored him on the last round of all against all and, despite most predictions, he managed to qualify for the final phase of the tournament. But in this 2022 the team’s sporting situation and Osorio’s behavior remained in free fall.

After versions of his bad relationship with Tulio Gómez, America’s largest shareholder, took flight, Osorio offered to direct the Colombian National Team and be Minister of Sports for free. This, while he said that the bad moment of his team had to do with the alleged crisis in local football. Then, in one of the matches against Independiente Medellín, in the Copa Sudamericana, he again caused controversy by stamping on soccer player Juan David Mosquera.

Now, after Osorio succinctly apologized in all the listed episodes, his soap opera in America is over. 49 games, 15 wins, 11 draws and 23 losses sum up the performance of the club in his hands.

For now, as reported by América, Pompilio Páez, his faithful assistant, will take charge of the team.

The list of candidates

America de Cali players. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The names that began to sound from this afternoon were Richard Páez, Alexandre Guimaraes, Wilmer Cabrera, Jaime De La Pava and Paolo Montero.



Currently, the Venezuelan Richard Páez is without a team and his last project was in 2020 with Mineros de Guayana, in which he did not perform well.

Guimaraes was the coach who made America champion again after the return of the second division. The Brazilian naturalized Costa Rican won the title at the end of 2019 and left the team due to financial problems with the club at the start of the pandemic. At the moment he is out of contract.

Wilmer Cabrera, who had a scarlet past as a player, is another of the names that sounds to be Osorio’s replacement on the bench. The 54-year-old from Cartagena is the coach of the Río Grande Valley FC, in the second division of the United States.

Although it has sounded in some media, Jaime De La Pava is currently retired from the activity of technical director, since the promotion he got with Cortuluá last year. He now dedicates himself to his family and personal projects.

The last of the deck is the Uruguayan Paolo Montero, who in the last hours has begun to sound in the environment of America. As a player he was in the 90s in Italian football and as a coach he has passed through Peñarol from Uruguay (Interim), Boca Unidos, Colón, Rosario Central and San Lorenzo, from Argentina.

*With information from Juan Andrés Arias, Futbolred correspondent in Cali.