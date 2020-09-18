In these establishments where the wearing of a mask is compulsory, some opt for solutions allowing each pupil to uncover their face.

Make a montage of individual photos, remove the mask a few seconds before the “click” or just keep it? The organization of the traditional class photo is upset this year by the health rules of Covid-19 in middle and high school, where wearing a mask is mandatory.

“Each college or high school is free to choose, there are no national guidelines, so we follow what school leaders ask us”, explains Karl Gérin, photographer and manager of La Photo scolaire. Last week, a college asked her to take the class photo with all the masked students. “It’s honestly a little strange but hey, we respect their choice”, he confides, wondering if “in fact, families are actually going to buy this weird photo”.

Conversely, if an establishment asks him for a group photo without masks, “it is entirely the responsibility of the college or high school”, he specifies. According to him, the simplest solution in these troubled times remains “the trombinoscope photomontage”. “The pupils enter one by one into an open and airy room. They take off their masks for the duration of the photo and their portraits are then put together to form a single photo”, describes Karl Gérin.

Stéphane Huguet, president of the Tourte et Petitin group, specialist in school photography, says “adapt to almost all requests. But we refuse to take the group photo without masks, it’s too complicated in terms of health, we do not take any risks”, he assumes.

We can also say that a class photo with the mask is a memory, a marker of an era. When the students look at it 20 years from now, they will remember it was the ugly days of the Covid.Stéphane Huguet, president of a school photography companyto AFP

For Christel Boury, head of school in Paris, “the group photo with the masks does not make sense”. “Here, we are in the red zone so we play XXL protection and we opt for the photomontage. What children expect from the class photo is to see the students there with who they are, otherwise it is without interest”, launches this member of the main union of school leaders, SNPDEN.

Stella, a 5th year college student in the Côtes-d’Armor, is delighted to have had her class photo taken outside and without a mask last week. “We stood at a certain distance from each other, and when the photographer waved to us, we all took off our masks, putting them behind us as best we could. So it was very simple”, says the 12-year-old student.

“What is very funny is that at that moment, I discovered the lower part of the face of some students in my class, the schoolgirl has fun. There are many of us and we hardly ever have the opportunity to take off our masks in college, except in the canteen and in sport, which is not often. “

In other establishments, there is simply no group class photo planned for this new school year. “We postponed all this until the spring, hoping that by then the sanitary conditions will be better”, testifies Audrey Chanonat, deputy principal of a college in La Rochelle and member of the SNPDEN.

Even though we couldn’t do it at all, a year without a class photo, it wouldn’t be dramatic.Audrey Chanonat, principal assistant of a collegeto AFP

This is not the opinion of Christel Boury, for whom, “it is unthinkable” to consider not taking a group photo this year. “In the class photos of my establishment, not a single year is missing since 1913, it will not start in 2020”, she smiles.