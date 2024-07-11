The main text of the reform regulations passed in the Chamber with 336 favorable votes this Wednesday (10.Jul); 257 were needed

The Chamber of Deputies approved on the evening of Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) the 1st text of the regulation of the tax reform after almost 10 hours of debate. The PLP (complementary bill) 68 of 2024 received 336 votes in favor.

The text needed 257 votes to be approved. With the exception of the PL and Novo parties, the other parties voted in favor of the proposal.

Find out which deputies voted in favor of the main text of the tax reform regulation (click on the columns to reorder by name, party, state and vote; to open in another tab, Click here):

MEAT EXEMPTION: BIGGEST IMPASSE

This high margin referred to the main text of the proposal, approved without the total exemption of meat.

There was an impasse in the Chamber on the subject, according to the Poder360. The opposition pressed for exemption. The government, however, differed in its positions. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was against it, while the government supporters, guided by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), were in favor.

However, at the last minute, the opposition’s pressure paid off. Government deputies gave guidance this Wednesday (July 10) in favor of including meat in the list of foods with 100% exemption in the regulation of the tax reform.

The amendment received 477 votes in favor and only 3 against. The following voted against: