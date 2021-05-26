After the crossings with the opposition, the Frente de Todos imposed its majority in the Budget committee and ruled on the project that modifies the aliquots of the Income Tax for companies and seeks, in this way, to cover the fiscal gap that will generate the simultaneous withdrawal that was given from that tribute for physical persons.

Together for Change rejected the text pointing out that it is a tax increase that affects “productivity” and “job creation” and accused the ruling party of having a “bias against large companies”

At the beginning of the meeting, the Secretary of Tax Policy of the Nation, Roberto Arias, explained that the changes benefit the vast majority of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). He noted that the increase will be only for the largest and that it is “totally justified because they have managed to maintain their level of profits.”

“It will mean support for small businesses without putting collection at risk”, Defended the official.

The opposition came out at the crossroads. “It is clear that this is an increase in tax pressure and that this increase, in order to pass the political filter, has been recharged on two thirds of the job generators in Argentina and that it will have an impact on the investment rate, as well as on the price level and on the generation of employment“declared the Buenos Aires radical and economist Martín Lousteau.

“I feel that here we are going the other way around the world. Instead of saying ‘we are going to record the profits that are distributed’, what we record are the profits that are reinvested,” added Silvia Elías de Pérez, from Tucumán.

The president of the commission, the official Carlos Caserio picked up the glove. “It is the first time in history that a progressive vision was given to this tax,” he pointed out and affirmed that before, girls and adults paid the same.

“The only companies that are going to pay more than before will be those with profits greater than 50 million pesos. It is estimated that there are between 139 thousand and 140 thousand companies that pay profits and one hundred thousand are SMEs,” he reported.

The norm comes with a half sanction from Deputies, where they made final adjustments.

The original ruling established a 25% rate for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million; 30% for profits of up to $ 20 million and 35% for companies that exceed that figure.

But the president of the Budget Commission Carlos Heller, announced that 25% will be maintained for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million. But the second cap was extended: those that earn between $ 5 million and $ 50 million will pay 30% and only those that earn from $ 50 million will pay 35%.

Dividends will pay the 7% rate in all cases.

The project was presented by the Executive as a way to fill the fiscal gap –estimated at $ 48,000 million- that will generate the reduction of the income tax floor for individuals, approved in April and that will benefit 1.2 million people, although it has not yet been regulated.