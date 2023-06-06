The work plan of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January presented by the rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), was approved by the board this Tuesday (June 6, 2023). The text had the endorsement of 18 congressmen, with another 12 votes against.

Eliziane included an indication of who could be the first to be summoned and invited to provide information to the CPI. However, the names, as well as requests for information, must be voted on separately at the committee meeting next week.

Among the names of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) included by the rapporteur are those of the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, and the former Minister of Defense and vice-presidential candidate, Braga Netto.

Among the members and former members of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) are the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) Gonçalves Dias and the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

Considering the approved work plan, in general terms, the CPI will focus on:

the actions of Anderson Torres as Minister of Justice and Public Security and as Secretary of Security for the Federal District;

the camps in Army headquarters;

the identification of mentors, financiers and executors of anti-democratic acts;

the planning and action of the security bodies of the Union and the Federal District on January 8th and the “blackout” in the execution of containment measures;

public demonstrations and in social networks of politicians against the result of the elections;

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s relationship with extremist acts and eventual “coup plots”; It is

the role of the Armed Forces.

The investigation may also include other points, according to the evidence presented.

The work plan discussed this Tuesday (June 6) includes the events prior to the extremist acts of January 8th. The collegiate will investigate from the operation carried out by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) in the Northeast in the 2nd round of elections to the attempted invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília.

The starting point defined as PRF operations was criticized by opposition congressmen in the CPI. the deputy Filipe Barros (PL-PR) stated that if the investigation was to be expanded in relation to the collegiate’s initial request, it was necessary to investigate whether the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) interfered in the discussion on the printed vote, before the 2022 elections.

In addition, opposition congressmen also criticized the lack of emphasis on points such as the images of G. Dias on the Planalto on January 8 or even the alleged fraud in GSI documents sent to Congress.

the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) also asked for sub-rapporteurs in the committee. “The sub-reports are of paramount importance”said Edward. “It is not possible that such a grandiose event, with so many aspects like this January 8, we do not have this slicing that is already customary in this House.”

The congressman also said that the extremist acts of January 8 are far from being a coup and criticized the electoral process. “The TSE dressed one side of this electoral race and that generated this revolt”he said.

the senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), as well as other congressmen, also mentioned the possibility of subcommittees in the collegiate.

Another point of discussion among the congressmen was the request presented by government supporters for the removal of the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) of the members of the CPI. The point of order was presented before the discussion of the work plan.

The argument of the government supporters is that the deputy is investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for possible incitement to extremist acts. The opposition, on the other hand, stated that in Congress there is a precedent for him to continue as a titular member.

After a conversation, the president of the CPI, deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), denied the request of government supporters. However, he later backtracked and did not receive the request because congressmen sent it to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Deputies and senators also questioned whether or not the CPI would request access to confidential investigations. The opposition argued that access is necessary for the commission’s work.

To decide on the subject, Arthur Maia said that he will ask for an audience with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who is the rapporteur for the actions.