The covid-19 pandemic quickly changed the consumption habit of Brazilians, who have been shopping more and more online. Sales in e-commerce, also called e-commerce, soared until May this year, with growth of 153.5% compared to two years ago, before the pandemic. The increase in the first five months of 2021 compared to 2020 has already reached 74.4%.

Even products such as meat, motorcycles and cars are now purchased over the internet. And the trend is for expansion, according to the Federal Revenue, which, at the request of the state, gathered information about e-commerce and its impact on revenue, which has been showing a strong recovery this year.

Electronic commerce operations are monitored in real time by the Revenue and state tax authorities through electronic invoices. The value of e-commerce sales (to individuals, companies and buyers abroad) reached R$ 114.8 billion from January to May. Compared to the same period in 2020, an increase of 47% was observed. Before 2019, the increase is 78%. Of the total, R$ 65.2 billion in purchases were made by individuals; R$46.9 billion, by companies; and BRL 2.7 billion by buyers outside the country.

The study brings the list of best-selling products, which historically is led by electronics (such as cell phones), clothing and footwear. The growth in food sales, which occupies the third place since last year, is noteworthy. Pharmaceutical and medical products are also on the list.

“Many people didn’t shop online and, out of necessity, resorted to this option and it hasn’t come out anymore”, says the Secretary of Revenue, José Tostes, who has been surprised not only with the performance of e-commerce but also with all transactions with the issuance of electronic invoices.

According to him, the Revenue is able, with electronic notes, to have greater control over tax evasion and tax evasion, with influence on collection. For Tostes, the creation of electronic tax documents allows for a gain in efficiency. The tax authorities are now studying how the increase in transactions tracked by electronic invoices has reduced the “tax gap” – the difference between the potential collection, which could be obtained without evasion, and the actual collection.

Tax reformist Vanessa Rahal Canado, former advisor to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, for tax reform, highlights that it is necessary to differentiate physical stores that have been transformed into virtual ones from platforms that enable the sale of third-party products, known as marketplaces. “Small businesses started to advertise on the platforms and use their entire structure”, he says. For her, the reduction of tax evasion will depend on the rules of marketplaces to avoid future liability.

From January to May, the value of sales made with electronic invoices totaled R$4.37 trillion, up 40% from last year. Of this total, BRL 1.78 trillion refers to trade. Until May, the share of e-commerce in this total sales rose from 4.9% in 2019 to 6.5%. “These are impressive data that show a thriving economic activity in 2021 when compared to two years ago. It’s a real economy”, says the secretary.

The May collection data have not yet been released. In April, the collection of managed revenues (taxes and contributions) grew 43% compared to the same month in 2020. Minister Guedes, already anticipated that the results of May will be positive.

The coordinator of Revenue Forecasting and Analysis, Marcelo Gomide, says that the collection has had a robust growth, and that the increase is not only due to the repressed base in relation to 2020, due to the effects of the beginning of the pandemic and the suspension payment of taxes. “The collection has an upward behavior”, says Gomide, who highlights, above all, the expressive growth of the Corporate Income Tax and the Social Contribution on Net Income, taxes that affect the companies’ income. “The increase was largely due to adjustments that companies made due to the pandemic, to costs in general”, he says. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach