An “interactive globe” is in the middle of the pavilion of the Space4Climate organization, which is headed by the British Space Agency, at the Technology and Innovation Centre, during the activities of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), as climate data from space supports effective measures to monitor climate change. Climate and its treatment.

The interactive globe “PufferTouch”, which operates with a touch feature, explains a number of issues surrounding the globe, which play a major role in the exacerbation of the climate crisis around the Earth. The visitor chooses one of the topics from among six, then the globe displays a comprehensive explanation about the crisis and the most prominent areas. affected by it.

Those in charge of the pavilion told Emirates Today that “the interactive globe provides accurate visualizations of climate data, video clips, and examples of innovative ways to use data to address real global climate issues, all in the language of the common person,” explaining that “UK technology is at the forefront.” Develop and build new climate satellites to collect Earth observation data, support scientific research and data analysis, and provide evidence and infrastructure for climate action, adaptation and mitigation applications.”

They emphasized that “the interactive globe allows the sharing of Earth’s surface temperature data derived from satellites, to visualize and describe the impact of heat hazards within urban environments,” noting that they “provide data to emergency responders and the National Health Service about areas vulnerable to heat-related diseases.”

Interactive globe topics focus on the atmosphere, ocean carbon cycle, water and ice, oceans, land surfaces, and fires. It presents compelling climate data sets and their poignant case studies.

Visitors can choose a part of the Earth with one touch, to show them the most prominent climate crises surrounding that region.

Space4Climate pointed out that basic climate variables are the main indicators of how the Earth is changing, many of which can only be measured by satellites.

Representatives of the wing added, “The team is working together to provide reliable climate information from space, sustain it, and benefit from it with the aim of advancing global economic and societal benefit towards achieving a future capable of resilience in the face of climate change.”

