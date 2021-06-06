Fujairah (WAM) confirmed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah The importance of the role of Fujairah Ports as a global marine destination, due to its advanced infrastructure, capable of receiving ships, marine tankers and shipments of all sizes and categories.

This came during His Highness inaugurating the expansion of Fujairah Ports, owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, which is investing in the development of the container terminal in the port of Fujairah at a value of one billion dirhams, which contributes to enhancing its capacity by developing infrastructure projects and improving the services of this vital marine center in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi said: “The Emirate of Fujairah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has become one of the main important centers on the map of global maritime transport supply, due to its strategic geographical location, which helped it to establish Providing an encouraging climate for investment in parallel with its role as a vital supporter of the comprehensive development process in the country.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director of e-Government in Fujairah, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Eng. Owaidah Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Mohammed Rashid Ahmed Al Hamli, Secretary General of the Council The Executive Director of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on the ongoing development work in Fujairah Ports, including the construction of new facilities that included a new center for documents and customer happiness, additional areas for x-rays and customs inspections, additional parking for trucks, a new advanced engineering workshop with an area of ​​600 square meters, in addition to a new semi-automated complex For terminal gates, a command center for port operations.

The multi-purpose facilities development project within the Fujairah Port constitutes a major achievement in line with the ambitious Fujairah Strategic Plan 2040, and the developed infrastructure and improved services contribute to supporting the comprehensive strategy of Fujairah Ports aimed at consolidating its position as a major hub that contributes to facilitating trade between the GCC region. the Indian subcontinent, the Red Sea and East Africa. The completion of the expansion works, which was launched three years ago, will also increase the productivity of general cargo handling at the port to 1.3 million tons, with 25,000 square meters of space allocated for multi-purpose general cargo and ro-ro services, and will increase container handling capabilities to 720,000 TEUs across the total area of ​​the terminal. It is 110,000 square meters.

In addition, a number of other major achievements were made within this mega project, including increasing the length of the four berths from 760 to 1,000 meters, and increasing the depth of the ship path channel leading to the port from 12 to 15 meters to enable the port to receive larger ships with larger tonnages.

His Excellency Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Ports, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his support of the achievements made in the development of Fujairah Ports by Abu Dhabi Ports, which also contribute to supporting the strategic objectives of the Emirate of Fujairah and the broader economic development strategy of the Emirates.

In turn, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, confirmed that the official opening of the Fujairah Ports Expansion Program is a major station in the development of the marine sector in the Emirate of Fujairah, expressing his thanks and appreciation for honoring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to witness The details of this achievement, which required great efforts, were presented by the work team with the highest levels of professionalism.

For his part, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Balushi, CEO of Fujairah Terminals – Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “The new expansion of Fujairah Terminals is the result of the tireless efforts made by Abu Dhabi Ports to bring about a radical transformation and modernization of its facilities so that it can achieve its goal of becoming a leading center for all types of goods on the planet. The eastern coast of the UAE.

The opening was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Eng. Mohammed Juma bin Jarash Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, Captain Musa Murad, Director of Fujairah Port, and Mohammed Mohammed Saleh, Director-General of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, member of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, Engineer Ali Jassim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Initiatives Affairs Office, Member of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Overseas Investors, and Captain Mohammed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO – Abu Dhabi Ports, and Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Balushi, CEO of Fujairah Ports – Abu Dhabi Ports.