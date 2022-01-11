By Roxanne Liu and Stella Qiu and Ella Cao and David Stanway

BEIJING (Reuters) – Cities across China are enforcing tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks of Covid-19, with Tianjin battling the highly contagious Omicron variant that has been detected in community transmission in two other provinces.

A Tianjin official told a press briefing on Tuesday that 49 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were detected during the latest outbreak. The city of 14 million people about 100 kilometers from Beijing is now implementing tough restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus, especially to neighboring Beijing.

Tianjinm, which tightly controls people leaving the city, has ordered indoor spaces such as gyms and bars closed in a district of 800,000 people.

The outbreak in Tianjin has been linked to cases in the city of Anyang in central Henan province, where 84 infections have been confirmed since Saturday.

Anyang, who on Monday reported two local Omicron infections traced back to a student who arrived from Tianjin, has ordered its 5.5 million residents to stay at home unless they have to be tested for Covid-19 or because of jobs in essential sectors.

The country’s Omicron outbreak comes just weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday, a period of travel for millions of people, and cities across China are recommending people stay home, especially as Beijing prepares to welcome the Winter Olympics early next month.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

