In diesel, the difference in prices between state-owned and international prices is 12%; Prates' delicate situation should hold back increases

With prices for a barrel of oil back at around US$90, fuel prices in Petrobras have increased the gap compared to those practiced internationally. Gasoline sold by the state-owned company has a difference of 18% (R$ 0.60) compared to the PPI (Import Parity Price).

In the case of diesel oil, the difference in prices is 12%, at R$0.48 per liter. The data comes from the report released this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) by Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers). Here's the complete (PDF – 726 kB).

Petrobras has not yet made any adjustments to fuels in 2024. The gradual increase in the price of a barrel of oil is pressuring an increase, but the market's view is that the oil company tends to hold back transfers for the time being given the delicate function of Jean Paul Prates in the presidency.

A possible increase now would increase the CEO's weariness with government sectors. Prates has been “fried” in his position and even had his dismissal considered certain last week. He is still trying to survive in the post, but there is no definition of the Planalto.

The last adjustment to Petrobras' fuels was more than 3 months ago, in December 2023, when it reduced the price of diesel by R$0.30 per liter for distributors and the value rose to R$3.48. In the case of gasoline, the last change was on October 21, when there was a reduction of R$0.12 per liter.

At the end of 2023, Petrobras prices were below international prices due to drops in the price of a barrel of oil. The set started to change in mid-December and intensified in 2024. The Brent barrel started 2024 at around US$75. Now, it is at US$90 due to geopolitical risks.

The PPI was adopted as Petrobras' pricing policy in management Michel Temer (MDB) and was in force throughout the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The methodology brought constant fluctuations to internal prices, passing on variations in the dollar and oil.

When he was elected, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) charged a “Brazilianization” of pricing policy as a way of reducing prices. Prates fulfilled the demand. With the new method, when a barrel of oil has expressive highsPetrobras does not pass on the increases immediately, taunting the lags.