Chihuahua, Chih.- The Secretary of Public Security of the State, Gilberto Loya, announced that at the checkpoints to detect drunk drivers there will be citizen observers, who will supervise that abuses are not committed, both by the agents and the drivers.

He added that officers will also wear lapel cameras as a measure to prevent improper acts. He said that one of the options is for offenders to pay for the offense with social service, since the interest is not in applying financial fines.

On Monday it was announced that the Undersecretariat of Mobility will once again implement checkpoints to remove drunk drivers from circulation who put third parties at risk; Although various sectors spoke out in favor, they also called for measures to be taken to prevent this strategy from being used to commit acts of corruption and abuse.

According to Joan Sarroca, president of the Road Advisory Council (CCV), the application of checkpoints to detect drunk drivers must be permanent, in order to reduce road mishaps related to alcohol consumption.

For its part, the business sector welcomed the installation of “anti-drink” checkpoints in the city; however, they considered that they should be protected from any act of corruption and abuse of authority.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Federico Baeza Mares; the leader of the Employers’ Confederation of the Republic (Coparmex), Salvador Carrejo Orozco, and the president of the National Chamber of the Processing Industry (Canacintra), Armando Gutiérrez Cuevas, agreed that in the operations to detect motorists who drive under the influences of alcohol, corrupt practices must be avoided.

In separate interviews, Baeza Mares indicated that he agrees with the installation of these checkpoints, as long as, he said, the agents have lapel cameras that allow any situation to be resolved.

In this regard, Loya explained that these will be measures that will be applied with the observation of various representatives of society, since they will invite student and parent organizations to involve them in these actions.