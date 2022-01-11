The last month of December was of victory for the Brazilian Stock Exchange. According to information from B3, there were 759,935 new investors in the month, which represented a very significant increase. Nubank’s IPO, which totaled 815,000 investors, was largely responsible for this growth.

The total number of individuals with investments in the stock market rose from 3,449,800 to 4,209,735 in one month.

+I tested positive for Covid or Influenza: can company require work from home?

In addition, the stock exchange had already been attracting a large number of investors since the Selic rate reached its historic low of 2% in 2020, which drove many people away from fixed income in search of a higher yield.

This number can grow even more, as Nubank made 1 BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) available free of charge to more than 7 million customers, with the commitment that they would only be fully converted after 12 months.

If everyone decides to keep the assets, the number of investors on the stock exchange could triple by the end of 2022.

The post With Nubank’s IPO, the Stock Exchange Wins Almost 760,000 Investors in December appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Nubank #stock #exchange #gains #investors #December