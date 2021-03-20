The Islamic Republic gave way to the year 1400 of the Persian calendar, but the Nouruz celebrations, always animated by spring, have been tinged not only with virtuality, but also with the shadow of multiple doubts: from the politics of future elections to the economic by the sanctions of Washington. Despite this, the authorities tried to send messages of encouragement to the public, welcoming the equinox that marks a new Iranian century.

The words of the authorities, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were received among the Iranian population as a breath of fresh air amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of the nation. “I have chosen this motto for this year: ‘Production: support and removal of barriers,'” he announced in his speech on television.

“We hope that 1400 will be a blessed year for the Iranian nation and Imam Mahdi (may our soul be sacrificed to him) will show his grace towards this nation in the future as in the past,” said the Supreme Leader.

Ali Khamenei also referred to the crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, a disease that he described as “an unprecedented and unknown incident” that put the Islamic Republic to the test.

“The year 1399 ended with several incidents, some of which were unprecedented. One of those incidents, which was truly unprecedented and unknown to our nation, was the phenomenon of the coronavirus that affected the lives of all people,” he lamented.

Additionally, he had words for the sanctions imposed by the United States, which have generated an economic crisis in the country.

In this televised review, Khamenei also spoke about the country’s elections in June. In this regard, he pointed out that the elections “will probably bring new managers to office who will be energetic and strongly motivated.”

In a separate message, Iranian President Hassan Rohani said he was hopeful that the arrival of the new year would bring the end of sanctions:

“Today the enemies of the nation have admitted that the language of force, threats and sanctions cannot be (applied) to the great nation of Iran. Therefore, after three years of defeat, they are forced to resume the path of constructive interaction with the Iranian nation. We will defeat the sanctions (…) I have more hope than eight years ago, because eight years ago we did not have this glorious experience of four years of economic prosperity and global interaction, nor three of resistance to war economic “.

President Joe Biden sent a message of peace and prosperity

Aligned with the messages of the Iranian authorities, both religious and civil, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, also expressed a message of hope for the people of Iran.

“Spring is an eternal symbol of renewal and rebirth, with light and hope filling the hearts of people around the world. That is the message and joy of Nouruz that we are honoring with a table (ordered to) Haft-Sin in the White House. On behalf of President Biden and our Administration, happy Nouruz! “read a statement issued by the White House.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Biden Administration is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement – signed by Iran, the United States and other powers – and which, after the departure from the American Union in 2018, under the command of Donald Trump, prompted a return of sanctions.

An atypical (and virtual) celebration in the midst of the pandemic

Nouruz, a 3,000-year-old holiday that marks the arrival of the spring equinox, is defined as the most important non-Islamic holiday in Iran.

Stall selling ‘sabze’ shoots and red fish, in Tehran, Iran, on March 20, 2021. © Marina Villén / EFE

Due to the economic crisis, the purchases of gifts, new clothes and food that make up the typical decoration of Nouruz, the ‘Sofreye Haft-Sin’ (table of the seven S’s) has been carried out with certain limitations.

On the other hand, weeks ago the Iranian authorities had warned citizens to limit travel and visits to friends and family due to fear that a fourth wave of infections would occur in the nation.

